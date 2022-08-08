The design of the iPad of 2022 appears: there will be changes, but not very important

- Advertisement -

Although not much is being said, it seems quite likely that for the month of September there will be a new generation of the famous tablet. Apple iPad. And, today, some images have been published that show what the design of the device would be. And, the truth is that there are changes… but not very important ones.

It is true that the Cupertino company is not very fond of making very large modifications from generation to generation, but the tenth of this type of device almost cries out for an improvement in this section to adapt to the times. The fact is that there will be no especially notable changes and, for example, the large bezels that exist in the current model and that surround the screen from what has been seen they will be maintained. In other words, it is rowing a bit against the current market.

By the way, what is expected is that the Retina panel that will be separate from the Apple iPad will be somewhat larger, since it could reach up to 10.9 inches. In this way, the tablet we are talking about would be separated a little more from the Air model, something that makes all the sense in the world.

More details of the design of the new iPad

On the back, as seen in the image in this paragraph, which has been obtained from the design CAD maps that the team would have, you can see that the button FaceID would remain in the lower area of ​​the front. And, at the rear, there is something new: the camera module -which would have a single sensor- would be oval instead of rectangular. In other words, it would be quite similar to what the iPhone X offered in its day.

Another of the images that have been published shows the lower area of ​​the tablet, specifically the place where they will be located two of the four speakers that the iPad 2022 will have. In addition, the equipment’s charging port is located in this place. And unfortunately, due to an existing red element, it cannot be guaranteed that this is Lightning or USB Type-C. Reports suggest that it will be of the latter type, but we will have to wait a little longer to be certain about it.

The processor that the tablet will have

According to all the information that has been appearing, Apple would not change its way of working when choosing this component for the new device. Therefore, what is expected is that it integrates a A14 processor of the company itself, and that in its day was one of the great novelties of the iPhone 12. As a result, there will be an increase in power so that the applications go much better in one of the reference tablets that exist in the market. Right now, it is unknown if the RAM will also be higher or not.

