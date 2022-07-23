Raptor Lake: dates and performance of the Core i7-13700K

- Advertisement -

As we told you a few weeks ago, everything points to Intel presenting Lake, the thirteenth generation of Intel Core, at its Intel Innovation event which will start on September 27. Little more than two months from today, in which we can expect a constant trickle of information and leaks about what we can expect about the next evolutionary leap of the company’s integrated, information of which we will remain very attentive.

Now, although we already have almost total certainty that Raptor Lake will see the light in said event, we are talking about the presentation, not of its arrival on the market. Simultaneously? A week later? maybe a month? Still, of course, there is no official information about it (Intel has not even confirmed that Raptor Lake will be presented at Intel Innovation in September), but now a leak from ECSM_Official in Bilibili (in Chinese) gives us the possible .

According to your information, The first Raptor Lake processors, from the K series, will hit the market on October 17, and they will do it hand in hand with motherboards with the Z790 chipset, the top of the range of the thirteenth generation of Intel. Let us remember that there are three families of chipsets that will accompany Raptor Lake, the aforementioned Z90, H770 as an option for the high-medium and mid-range, and B760 for the entry-level range and part of the mid-range. The forecast is that these other two families will see the light during CES 2023, which will take place in early January, predictably along with other Raptor Lake series for both desktops and laptops, among other announcements.

Core i7-

Although, as we have already stated, there are still months to go before the thirteenth generation processors begin to reach the market, there are already quite a few samples of them that have begun to circulate, causing information and some performance tests of them in different benchmarks reference. This, although we must take it with some reservations, as there may be some minor differences between these samples and the final versions, allows us to have a fairly concrete picture of what we can expect.

A few weeks ago we published a complete compilation of what we know about Raptor Lake-S, and in terms of processors in particular, we have already seen the top of the range, the Intel Core i9-13900K in several performance tests, which we publish here and here. Just a few days ago, we also learned about the Intel Core i5-13600K, a tremendously promising chip and that, with the right price, it can become an Intel best seller.

Y now we also find information about the Intel Core i7-13700K in Geekbench 5which leads us to already have a good set of information on the Raptor Lake K-range, and what we see about this new chip is quite interesting, since the performance tests suggest that it will be 17% faster than its predecessor , the Core i7-12700K.

And what will we find inside? Well eight performance cores with Raptor Cove architecture accompanied by another eight efficiency cores based in Gracemont, to a total of 24 threads. Its base frequency will be 3.4 gigahertzwhich can be increased to 5.30 gigahertz in turbo mode. However, I repeat what was mentioned above, we are talking about test units, so it is possible that their maximum frequency is somewhat higher. It comes complete with 30 megabytes of L3 cache and 12 megabytes of L2 cache.

In addition, we must also take into account that testing was done on a system with ASRock Z690 Steel Legend motherboard with 32 gigabytes of DDR4-3600 memory, so we can also expect some improvement in chip performance on a board with a Raptor Lake-specific chipset (Z790, H770, or B760) and with DDR5 memory. Let us remember that Raptor Lake aims to be the transition generation, supporting both DDR4 and DDR5, and that the processors of this generation will be compatible with a significant part of the motherboards with the Alder Lake chipsets, Z690, H670, B660 and H610 , while Meteor Lake will be disruptive in this regard, by switching sockets (from LGA1700 to LGA1851) and allowing only DDR5 memory.