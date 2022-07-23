Before the second season is released, “The Wheel of Time” is renewed for a third

Prime Video will release more episodes of the wheel of time (The Wheel of Time) after the second . The series based on the homonymous books of Robert Jordan It has been in advance for a third installment, as was announced last Thursday during the San Diego Comic-Con celebration. According to information detailed by the streaming, It will be based on the book titled Shadow Risingthe fourth publication of the fantastic saga divided into 14 volumes .

“I am so excited that we will be doing a third season of the wheel of time”, assured the showrunner Rafe Judkins in a statement. “Shadow Rising It’s always been my favorite book in the series, so to be able to bring it to television and introduce new audiences to the stories that made me fall in love with these books in the first place is a huge honor, and something I’ve been working on since hosting the show. for the first time years and years ago.”

Rosamund Pike stars in the television adaptation of “The Wheel of Time.” (Prime Video)

The project is a co-production of Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television, and made its debut in November 2021. Its launch was a resounding success and it became one of the best-performing original titles on the platform. It should be noted that the viewing figures did not dictate the development of a continuation, since it had already been confirmed six months its worldwide premiere.

“We are very excited to dive deeper into the world of the wheel of time with Rafe Judkins and his team, who have done a wonderful job honoring Robert Jordan’s vision and bringing an incredible viewing experience to Prime Video customers,” said Vernon Sanders, Global Head of Television for Amazon Studios. “The first season resonated with Jordan’s most loyal devotees, as well as the uninitiated, who were experiencing this incredible world for the first time, proving that this is a show that truly stands out in the genre space.”

The first season was released in November of last year and its continuation is coming soon. (Prime Video)

The journey for a prophecy in the wheel of time

the wheel of time centers on Moiraine, a woman who belongs to a powerful female organization with magical powers known as the Aes Sedai. . They are the only ones who can use these abilities, described as the One Power, but she has gone astray to lead a group of young people around the world. The protagonist is sure that they are the reincarnation of the Dragon, an individual of great power who is spoken of in legends about her prophesied arrival on Earth to save or destroy it.

The cast is made up of Rosamund Pike as Moraine; daniel henney as al’Lan Mandragoran; Josha Stradowski as Rand al’Thor; Marcus Rutherford like Perrin Aybara; Zoe Robins as Nynaeve al’Meara; Madeleine Madden as Egwene al’Vere; abdul salis as Eamon Valdy; Y BarneyHarris as Mat Cauthon in the first season and donal finn in this same role in the second.

The story and characters are based on the literary saga created by Robert Jordan. (Prime Video)

The new chapters do not have a release date yet. Prime Videobut they are expected to be released sometime this year.

