Quantum computing at Vueling, this is what it can contribute in the future

Technology is advancing by leaps and bounds, and Vueling, the digital native airline, knows it very well. For this reason, it has decided to explore new ways to improve the efficiency of its operations and services, and it is doing so through quantum computing. Yes, you read it right! Vueling has set out to fly higher with the help of the most advanced technology of the moment.

What is quantum computing?

Before going into details about how Vueling is using quantum computing, it is important to understand what this technology consists of. Quantum computing is based on the principles of quantum physics, and uses qubits instead of bits to process information. Qubits are capable of being in multiple states at once, giving them much greater processing power than conventional bits. In short, quantum computing is capable of solving problems that would be impossible for classical computing. In this article about quantum computers I talked about the subject in great detail.

Vueling’s pilot project

Vueling has presented its first pilot project on the use of quantum algorithms prepared in collaboration with the Lighthouse Disruptive Innovation Group. The objective of this project is to optimize the prediction of passenger behavior to allow more efficient planning of the airline’s operations and services.

In the academic paper ‘Quantum Machine Learning hyperparameter search’, Vueling and Lighthouse combined quantum computing algorithms with classical computing processes to determine the best parameters from a specific data set. This will allow Vueling to establish a model that allows it to make decisions more quickly and efficiently, thus optimizing its operations.

The horizons of innovation

Vueling is committed to innovation, and for this it has established four time horizons in which it works through its Innovation Lab:

H0 horizon: In the current time frame, Vueling is focusing on digital transformation projects to improve its efficiency and offer a better service to its customers.

H1 horizon: In a period of two to five years, Vueling foresees the exploitation of real projects in the field of quantum computing.

H2 horizon: With a forecast of six to twelve years, Vueling focuses on application development opportunities through artificial intelligence.

horizon h3: This horizon works in disruptive environments such as the metaverse, with a real application forecast of more than 12 years.

The benefits of quantum computing in aviation

Quantum computing has the potential to revolutionize the aviation industry. Some of the advantages offered by this technology are:

– Prediction of demand with greater precision, which allows more efficient planning of flights and optimization of resources.

– Increased cyber security, as quantum computing can solve cryptography problems more effectively.

– Reduction of waiting times at airports, thanks to the optimization of airline operations.

– Improved passenger experience by offering more accurate flight planning and reducing cancellations and delays.

As you can see, there is still a lot to do, but everything indicates that we are taking important steps in a sector that will revolutionize the way we make decisions.