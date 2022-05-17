Qualcomm will introduce the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus on May 20

That Qualcomm’s next top of the range will be the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus is not a surprise, although it is true that we are still not sure that this will be his name. And it is that, as you will remember, Qualcomm changed the nomenclature of its SoC for the high-end of smartphones. Thus, with the previous nomenclature, the mid-life update of a SoC kept its name, but with the Plus suffix that refers to certain improvements. And we think that with the new naming system it will be similar, but until we see it we won’t know.

Be that as it may, we knew that there was not much left for the presentation of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus, what’s more, a few weeks ago we already told you that the announcement was close, and we even predicted that it would take place sometime between the middle and the end of this same month. And now reality proves us right because, as we can read in Wccftech, Qualcomm will introduce the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus as early as Friday this week, May 20.

It is expected that, just like the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is forecast, this Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus will be produced by TSMC, on its four-nanometer platform, is expected to repeat the configuration of its predecessor, that is, it will have a CPU made up of eight cores: one ARM Cortex-X2 core, three ARM Cortex-A710 cores at 2, and four cores ARM Cortex-A510. Since this is an update, we assume that Qualcomm will have managed to improve the performance of the cores.

Also we hope that along with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 G4 will be presented, with the same performance as its older brother, but without 5G connectivity, a SoC that could be aimed at the mid-range, in which the demand for 5G is not as common as in the high-end. Even so, it is a somewhat surprising proposal, since we cannot expect it to be a cheap integrated. Will giving up 5G connectivity make up for the price difference? That is something we have yet to see.

As is traditional in the announcements of the new Qualcomm SoCs, we can take it for granted that the control of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus The announcement of the first smartphones will also arrive, or at least of the manufacturers that will opt for this new SoC. There are several rumors that suggest that we will see the presentations of the first models as early as early June. And, following recent tradition, we can expect the first manufacturer to be Motorola.