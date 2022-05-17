Spotify tests that artists can display NFTs on their pages

Spotify is also committed to integrating non-fungible tokens (NFTs) as part of the experience it offers users from its application, joining the growing trend for NFTs on many social platforms.

In the case of Spotify, The platform is testing that artists can offer their collections of NFTs from their pages in addition to the musical themes, events and other elements that they currently make available to users.



For now, Spotify is testing this feature with a limited group of Android device users in the US, who will be able to access NFTs on the pages of artists like Steve Aoki and The Wombats.as reported by Music Ally.

Spotify and its first steps with Web3

When previewing an NFT, you can tap on it to get a larger version along with a description of the NFT itself.

From the NFT itself you will be given the option to “see more”, which will take you to the NFT page on OpenSea, where you can purchase it.

The matter is that Spotify will offer a static version of the NFT, so if it is a GIF or a video, or incorporates sound, playback can only be done from the NFT page on OpenSea.

As indicated by a spokesperson for the platform to the aforementioned publication:

Spotify is running a trial where it will help a small group of artists promote their existing third-party NFT offerings through their artist profiles.

But the test may go forward as a stable feature for all users or, in case of negative results, be forgotten. In this regard, the spokesman notes the following:

We routinely run a number of tests in an effort to improve artist and fan experiences. Some of those tests end up paving the way for a broader experience and others serve only as important learning.

What is clear is that it will be, to get ahead, a feature that will make an even greater difference with respect to its most direct rivals. And it is that Spotify has been addressing other types of content over time to mark distances with its most direct rivals.

Spotify will not charge any commission for sales of NFTs that artists make through OpenSea.

At the moment it is unknown if it will extend the tests to other artists on the platform. But what is interesting is that a platform like Spotify also embraces Web3 as Instagram has also been doing in recent times.