Prices rose: Apple readjusts values ​​for iPhone, iPad and MacBook battery replacement

Apple announced in January this year that it would readjust the price for replacing an iPhone battery out of warranty and now the measure has entered into force in the United States. The new prices came into effect from March 1st for all models launched before the iPhone 14, which is the only one to maintain the same value since its launch.

The new prices are valid for components of iPhones, MacBooks and iPads and are not limited to batteries, but also affect the amounts charged for changing the screens of devices whose owners do not subscribe to Apple Care Plus and have a problem outside the warranty period.





The new values ​​are as follows: iPhone 13, 12, 11 and iPhone X battery: from R$ 541 to R$ 699

iPhone 8 battery and earlier models: BRL 544

iPhone 14 battery: BRL 739 - Advertisement - In this way, the increase was R$ 158 in all models prior to the iPhone 14 and later to the iPhone X. You can obtain more details and an estimated quote of the exchange cost on the official Apple website using the link below: iPhone Repair Service – Access

iPads

As for iPads, prices have been readjusted from US$ 100 to US$ 119 (~R$ 620) in the following models: iPad Pro 12.9″ 5th generation and later;

iPad Pro 11″ 3rd generation and later;

iPad Pro 10.5″;

iPad Pro 9.7″;

All iPad mini models;

All iPad Air models. Battery replacement prices for the latest 12.9-inch and 11-inch iPad Pro remain at $179 and $149, respectively. In Europe, the exchange price for previous models is BRL 1,099, while component replacement for the 6th generation iPad Pro costs BRL 1,609 and BRL 1,339 for the 12.9 and 11″ versions. - Advertisement - Get more details on price and terms for iPad repair service at the link: iPad Repair Service – Access

macbooks

For MacBooks, prices are as follows: Battery for all MacBooks Air: R$ 1,259

Battery for all MacBooks Pro: R$ 1,979 - Advertisement - Check out all MacBook battery replacement prices on the official website at the link: MacBook Repair Service – Access What do you think of the new prices? Tell in the comments.

know more