Tech News This is what we could see before the next WWDC 2023 By Brian Adam - 0

We could have new Macs and new iPhone 14 before the next WWDC 2023

The rumors that we have been having over the past months should already have their culmination this month or at the latest in April. Although it is also said that it can materialize in the form of WWDC 2023, which last year was held in June. What has been rumored so far is that it is more than likely that we will have these upcoming new releases:

15-inch MacBook Air

The strongest rumor of all indicates that we will soon have a new MacBook Air model, this time with a 15-inch screen. We are past the concept that the Air model should be the smallest. No way. We already have him with typical screens of a MacBook Pro.

What we don’t know is if it would come with the new M3 chip, or on the contrary, it would continue with the M2. What we know that will not happen is that the screen is OLED because at least they would arrive in 2024. So it will remain LCD.

Mac Pro with M2 maybe in June at WWDC 2023

Another of the most anticipated renovations, is the one that must suffer the Mac Pro. We already have a model on the market that is too old and must be renewed no matter what. We will have it on the market with the most powerful chip of the M2 version, the ultra. The rumor mill says that a Mac Pro with macOS 13 is already being tested but with the same design as 4 years ago. It is a matter of a short time before it is launched. Although it is true that it has been mentioned that it could be launched in June.

iPhone 14 yellow

Apple last year surprised locals and strangers by launching a new iPhone with a different color from the standard launch, almost without hype. This year it seems that we will have the same luck and we will be able to see in the market a new iPhone 14 model but in yellow.

I wouldn’t change anything at all, just the color.

This is what we could see in this month of March or April if Apple does not decide to send everything to June at WWDC 2023.