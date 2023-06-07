Premieres for the week of June 5, 2023 on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max, Disney+, SkyShowtime and more

- Advertisement -



One of the things that people usually think about when a week begins is what will be the premieres that reach the different disney-plus-this-week-02-06-2023/">video platforms who are in Spain. Well then, we are going to show you the most striking among series and movies so that you do not miss anything that could be the most entertaining for you.

The first thing we want to highlight is that on June 7 at Disney+ one of the most anticipated films will land in this month of June 2023 (always talking about streaming services). We talk about Avatar: The Sense of Water. It is the continuation of the most successful box office film of all time and, this time, it takes us 10 years after the events that occurred in the original installment. Jake Sully leads a quiet life with his family. However, the humans return with his evil deeds and are determined to eliminate him at any cost, forcing him to travel across Pandora in search of refuge. A lot of action, a very striking aesthetic and, of course, excellent entertainment.

Among the series, the proposal we recommend is Barracuda Queens. Based on true events, the story centers on a group of teenagers belonging to families with a lot of money who, in order to prove that they can be something more, decide to start committing robberies in the houses of their unsuspecting neig rs in a prosperous neighborhood of Stockholm. Nobody suspects their actions, since in the morning they are exemplary students and appear to be perfect daughters. There is tension and fun, but deep interesting topics are touched. It premieres on Netflix on June 5.

More premieres in the week of June 5 on the platforms

We show you the options that you should not miss in the event that you have an active account between the VOD services which can be accessed right now in Spain:

Netflix

I never: premiere of the fourth season on June 8

Deck: The Assassin’s Signature: Season One Premiere June 9

This world will not make me a bad person: premieres of the first season on June 9

The magical weeks: premiere on June 9

Human Resources: Season 2 premieres June 9

Be yourself: premiere on June 9

HBO

The Idol: Season 1 premiere on June 5

Trump: Unprecedented: Season One Premieres June 8

The return of the Queen of Versailles: premiere of the first season on June 8

The Top Five: Season One Premieres June 9

Prime Video

The Rookie: Premiere June 6

My fault: premiere on June 8

Creed III: premiere on June 9

Disney+

Sint X: premiere of the first season on June 7

Father Made in USA: premiere of the nineteenth season on June 7

Flamin’ Hot: The Story of Spicy Cheetos: Releases June 9

SkyShowtime

The invisibles: premiere of the first season on June 5

Movistar Pulse+

Halloween: The Ending: Premiere June 9

The triangle of sadness: premiere on June 10