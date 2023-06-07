iOS 17 automatically deletes messages and emails with one-time codes after using them

The first beta of iOS 17 has just arrived, and while some of the features were widely unveiled yesterday, others are being discovered, such as a new automatic verification code clearing feature.

In the Passwords section of the Settings app, there is now a “Delete automatically” setting that removes verification codes automatically in the Messages and Mail apps after auto-filling them.

It’s based on the iPhone’s AutoFill feature, which automatically inserts user IDs and passwords when you need them, so you know when they’ve been used, so presumably anyone who prefers to log in manually won’t be able to make use of this.

It is also interesting that the automatic detection of security codes and the automatic deletion (if they are activated) they now work in the iOS Mail app.

iOS 17 brings other exciting new features, including the new smart screen Sleep mode, a Journal app to help you reflect on the day’s events, and improvements to phone calls, video calls, text messages, and AirDrop.



