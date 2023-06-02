What’s New on Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney Plus This Week [02/06/2023]

Another week is ending after several releases arrive on Prime Video, Netflix and Disney Plus. So the time has come to update our list with all the highlights that will debut in the next 7 days in Europe on these platforms.
See all the news for each streaming platform through the links below:
- Prime Video
- Netflix
- disney plus
- Down to the Bones – June 7th
- My Guilt – June 8
- An Unforgettable Year – Autumn – June 9
- The Lake – Season 2 – June 9
- Barracuda Queens – Season 1 — June 5
- My Little Pony: Make Your Mark – Chapter 4 — June 6
- Ordinary Men: Holocaust Killers — 6 of June
- Blind Wedding: Europe – Season 3 — June 7
- Arnold – Season 1 – June 7
- Tour de France: Into the Heart of the Peloton — June 8
- Never Have I… – Season 4 – June 8th
- Bloodhounds – Season 1 — June 9
- This World Won’t Bring Me Down – Season 1 — June 9
- Human Resources – Season 2 — June 9
- Avatar: The Way of Water — June 7
- Flamin’ Hot: The Flavor That Changed History — June 9
