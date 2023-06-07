Apple developer betas are now free

- Advertisement -

Apple has updated its developer program with a free tier that includes access to developer betas.

Anyone interested in testing beta versions of Apple software had two options.: Wait for the public betas in July or pay $99/year for developer early access. That has now changed, although Apple hasn’t made any official announcement.

Despite this, we do not recommend installing the developer betas unless you have a device that you do not use on a day-to-day basis. They are versions with bugs that can be frustrating.

The best thing to do is wait for the public beta, as those versions tend to be more stable than the initial developer betas.

The free tier for the Developer Program includes access to Xcode tools, Xcode betas, on-device testing, developer forums, bug reporting via Feedback Assistant, and developer OS beta releases .

The paid tier, which is still $99 a year, includes everything else, as well as Apple’s help with code creation and app distribution on the App Store. Apple offers a small description on their website for developers about the differences.

Although, with developer betas more accessible than ever, it seems that Apple is confident in its stability. However, betas are still betas no matter how stable they are, and things break, especially third-party apps. So proceed at your own risk.

