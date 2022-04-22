Latest newsIreland

Potential closing of Equine Club a ‘travesty’ and ‘body blow to the community’

By: Brian Adam

The potential closing of Clondalkin Equine Club has been described as a “travesty” and a “body blow to the community”.

The club is in danger of closing by July as it needs core funding of €60,000 a year to allow it to develop and to continue serving the community.

It was founded 10 years ago by local horse owners and campaigners to set up a safe and educational space for young horse owners.

They provide a service to children who own horses in the Clondalkin and Lucan South area, continuing the tradition of urban horse ownership in the area.

The club is appealing to the Government to provide core funding and are also asking the private sector to save them.

They said: “The Equine Club is much more than just a place to keep your horse. It was opened in 2017 and provides a supportive and holistic environment for children and their families to give them a sense of belonging within their community.

“In early 2017 a state-of-the-art equine facility which was funded by the Department of Agriculture was opened to cater for twenty horse owners near the Fonthill Road Clondalkin.

“Since then, the club has tried to secure long term funding independent from its present arrangement with the Department of Agriculture.

“This has proved impossible, and the club will have to face closure in July due to the lack of funding for a project manager/ assistant.”

Sinn Fein TD for Dublin Mid-West Mark Ward has described the news as a body blow to the community.

He said: “It is very disheartening to hear that the Clondalkin Equine Club is in danger of closing.

“It is much more than just a place to keep your horse. It was opened in 2017 and provides a supportive and holistic environment for children and their families to give them a sense of belonging within their community. It also stables 20 horses in a disadvantaged area.

“This is the only purpose-built club of its kind nationally and it is now facing an uncertain future.

“I have been raising this issue directly with South Dublin County Council and with the Minister for Agriculture for some time now.

“The Equine Club provides a service that could be core funded through many Government departments, like Agriculture, Community Development, Education, Justice, Children, Sport, and local Government.”



Mark Ward with a horse

People Before Profit Dublin Mid-West TD Gino Kenny has also appealed for funding intervention to prevent the closure of the club in the next number of months.

He said: ”I have been involved in the club for the past ten years. Throughout that time the club has evolved into what it is now a unique concept of the tradition of urban horse ownership in a safe and educational environment.

“It’s the only one of its kind in the state and it would be a travesty if it were to close for a small amount of funding that in the greater scheme of things is a fraction that is given to the horse industry in Ireland.

“Nobody wants to see the club close as it has been a huge success but if it doesn’t secure funding it will face closure almost accidentally. The club and the community are appealing for this not to happen.”

The Equine Club prides itself on its work with children living in a marginalised community and encouraging them to complete their education.

It also promotes good animal welfare practice and teaches children responsible horse ownership and riding skills.

The club has organised themed information events, promoting best practice on the issue of urban horse ownership at a local and national level and the use of horses as a therapeutic and educational support.

The funding will allow their club to continue to employ workers from the local area to provide local children and the broader community access to this service.

