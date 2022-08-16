Pocketbook Era: e-book reader with style and speakers under test

With a larger display, handier design and speaker, the Era is designed to stand up to the more luxurious Kindles and Tolinos. We tested him.

With the Pocketbook Era, the manufacturer heralds a new era for its e-book s, and not just in name. Compared to its other models, the Touch HD 3 and Touch Lux 5, PocketBook has caught up with the competition in terms of features. The display now measures around 7 inches (approx. 18 cm), the keys have moved to the side and the design looks more modern overall.

But it’s not just looks that should bring the Era to eye level. A flat, scratch-resistant front, protection against water ingress and a USB-C port are also welcome in everyday use. For fans of audio books, there is not only Bluetooth and a headphone jack, but even a speaker. So far neither Kindle nor Tolino offer it. It remains to be clarified whether the Era is a good offer for those switching and newcomers despite the list price of 200 euros.

What is immediately noticeable when you first touch it: the Era is more solidly built than its predecessors. Their cases sometimes had to struggle with unclean transitions, creaky surfaces or spongy keys. With the Era, on the other hand, everything fits a little better and looks a bit more noble. The ridged back looks sleeker than previous smooth covers and offers a similar amount of grip. However, it can no longer be detached easily, making access to the internals such as the battery more difficult.