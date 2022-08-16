samsung, folding smartphones against the crisis

- Advertisement -

In the future there will be more and more smartphones. This was reported by ’s Roh Tae-moon during an interview released in New York immediately after the debut of Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4: the will of the South Korean company is to turn to a an ever wider audience by diversifying the offer, thus counteracting the macroeconomic difficulties that are occurring all over the world.

Samsung’s head of mobile division says that within three years, foldable shipments will exceed those of the brand’s other top rangesaka Galaxy S:

By 2025, foldables will account for more than 50% of Samsung’s total premium smartphone shipments. Folders will become the new smartphone standard.

Note that in 2021 the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 shipments represented the 2.6% of total Samsung shipments (271.5 million units). Well, this percentage is set to grow exponentially. And it will do so already starting with the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4, whose combined shipments are expected to reach 9 million by the end of the year.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4

The Korea Herald rattles off some data: the Seoul-based company shipped in 2021 7.1 million of Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, of which 4.6 million of the clamshell alone. And the dominant position on the world market is due to the fact that the other manufacturers who have ventured into this new form factor have so far focused mainly on the Chinese domestic market – see also the very recent Xiaomi MIX Fold 2, announced yesterday, but the same speech also applies to Oppo with its Find N.

In 2021, the foldable smartphone market even increased by 261%: according to IDC, growth will be constant at least until 2025. And Samsung is currently the undisputed leader in the sector: at the end of last year it held a market share of 93%. This is an important result to maintain, because the Korean company is currently losing ground in the premium smartphone market: in this sub-segment the market share has dropped by 3 percentage points in a year (17%), while Apple has grown. 5%.

