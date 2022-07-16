Pixel Tablet could be a Nest Hub with a pull-out display: rumor recap

- Advertisement -

On Pixel Tablet very little is still known, despite being among the points addressed by Google at the last I / O. Part of the information we currently know comes from Sundar Pichai, who during the interview granted to GQ at the end of May, among other things, also talked about the first tablet of the Pixel family. The CEO compared it to Nexus 7which with its enviable value for money stimulated the competition to do the same.

“This is what we will do with the Pixel Watch and then with the Pixel Tablet “he said, suggesting that it may not be a top-of-the-range product but from it “weighted” characteristics, ie balanced, free of excesses, with an intelligent price. And able to connect intelligently once again to products included in the Google ecosystem, according to rumors. In particular, the horizontal line from four pins present in the rear surface, which Big G did not bother to hide on the images distributed to the public and press.

What are the four pins under the Google logo for?

Google didn’t say why they’re there, but … they are there, and they will have to serve something. The most popular hypothesis is that the device will indeed be a tablet but if necessary also a sort of Nest Hub, then a screen to be placed on a docking station to transform it into a control center for smart objects scattered around the home. Changing perspective you might see it as a second-generation Nest Hub with a separate display from the base and use as a tablet, to browse the web, play games or stream games on the sofa.

The pins on the back could make it a more powerful and eclectic Nest Hub

The cameras, the front and the back, for the rumors will not be anything special, and if so, on a tablet, there would be no point to point the finger at Google. In short, no Night Sight or video in 4K, but it would be a very acceptable choice if it served to sweeten the price list. What can most likely be expected is that they have the right quality to make video calls under any conditions, and Google will likely pay due attention to this.

Finally, someone reported that Google would in fact already have an app ready to help the customer transfer essential data from a Pixel smartphone to the tablet of the same family in a convenient and fast way. The I / O was told that Pixel Tablet will arrive “in 2023”, a not too precise indication. But if the app in question was really ready, in July, then the Google Pixel Tablet could arrive at the beginning of 2023, maybe in January or at most in February. Below is a summary by points of what we already know about the project, including (few) official indications and (many) the result of indiscretions.

PIXEL TABLET, WHAT WE KNOW SO FAR IN BRIEF

[mb_related_posts2]

display at least 10 inches, probably larger

Tensor chip

a front and a rear camera, distant in quality from those included in the recent Pixels

four speakers

USB-C input

pin on the back for connection to a docking station

pen holder with USI standard

Android 13

debut in 2023, probably in the first part of the year