On SmartThings Find over 200 million nodes, of “sentinels” ready to help

It has reached the milestone of 200 million knots, SmartThings Find, the service integrated in the SmartThings app that helps to locate phones, tablets, earphones and even the watch, to avoid losing them or to try to recover them after having lost them. SmartThings Find reaches the device or devices and then places them within a map with detailed information, such as the position in real time but also the past ones.

This happens when they are relatively close to the search area, while otherwise you can decide to ask the Galaxy user network for help should one of them be able to locate it. And the goal of 200 million nodes announced by Samsung concerns precisely this last possibility: are the so-called knots Findi.e. devices that have registered for the SmartThings Find service and which, if necessary, provide help other Galaxy users to find the objects they had lost. Last September it had reached 100 million knots, now, just under a year later, they are double.

SmartThings Find combines Bluetooth Low Energy technologies (or BLE) and Ultra Wideband (UWB) to locate devices. Both technologies are useful short rangewhile when the first searches fail and you have to extend the search field it becomes the “vigilance” of the other Galaxy users registered on the network was decisive, the Find nodes that have recently become 200 million. The lost device can be traced even if it is not connected to the network.

There location data security Samsung specs, is guaranteed first by the cryptography then from the mobile security platform Knox. “The location data of a device – writes the company – they are shared with other people only with the user’s permission, and each user’s device ID changes every 15 minutes and is stored anonymously “.

We are proud and excited to see how quickly the SmartThings Find service has grown. In less than two years, 200 million devices have decided to help other Samsung Galaxy users find their lost devices, making it one of the fastest growing Samsung services, said TM Roh, president and head of Samsung’s mobile division. Losing a device can be stressful, but SmartThings Find makes it easy to find and recover. It’s just one example of how a connected ecosystem of devices can create meaningful experiences for Samsung Galaxy users around the world.

