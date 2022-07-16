Would you buy a Tesla phone? What has been said about the “Pi Phone”

- Advertisement -

Rumors about a future Tesla smartphone have been ringing for a long time and we have even heard its possible name: “Model PiPhone”.

A concept video of Youtube imagine this phone could connect to the internet via Starlink, drive a Tesla vehicle, and even be mind-controlled (!) thanks to Neuralink advances.

Furthermore, it also claims that the phone would come with night vision cameras, solar charging, and cryptocurrency mining capabilities.

However, If all of this sounds too interesting to be true, that’s probably because it isn’t. The “Tesla Model Pi” phone was born from unofficial renders created by ADR Studio Design and at the moment there is no information from credible sources.

Some time ago, Musk already talked about this rumor. In a tweet published in 2020, Musk said that Tesla is “definitely not” actively developing any kind of smartwatch or smartphoneand even referred to them as “yesterday’s technology,” as opposed to what Neuralink considers “the future.”

So as much as we’d like to see a breath of fresh air with Tesla entering this market, it’s not something that looks like it’s going to happen, at least not yet.