Apple Tablet The iPad was meant to replace the computer, and now it’s finally ready to do so

With the upcoming iPadOS 16, the iPad will become more of a computer than ever before. We spoke to the company about why the tablet is slowly emancipating itself from the iPhone – and what makes it the most flexible Apple device.

What exactly is the iPad and what should you use it for? Apple has been asking itself this question again and again since the introduction of what is by far the best-selling tablet. With the upcoming iPadOS, the tablet takes a big step towards a fully-fledged computer. If you ask Apple, however, other innovations of the device are almost more important in order to bring the iPad to its full potential.

Probably the most important step for this was to detach the iPad from the iPhone. Since September 2019, the iPad no longer simply gets the iOS smartphone system, but has its own operating system with iPadOS, which is intended to do justice to the numerous peculiarities and possibilities. “It’s incredibly versatile,” enthuses Vivek Bhardwaj, from Apple’s global product marketing, in an interview with the star. “It’s a huge touchscreen, with the Apple Pencil and more recently the keyboard and trackpad, it has incredible input capabilities. And that’s why the user interface will continue to evolve to make it feel unique as an iPad.”

The long way to the computer

The tablet was a long way from that. When it was introduced in 2010, it was basically designed as a large iPhone. Sure, even then there was the idea that it could replace the computer. In the beginning, however, the focus was more on consumption. The iPad was a great way to call up websites, watch videos and photos, or read books and magazines. In order to work seriously on it, however, the possibilities were initially severely limited.

With the iPadOS 16 expected for autumn, the development that has been made in recent years, away from the iPhone and towards Mac computers, is taking a significant step further. The iPad can now, for the first time, make full use of external screens and, with Stage Manager, gets a new multitasking system on some models, which is also available for Mac computers. If a keyboard is connected, familiar key shortcuts can be used.

“We looked at what’s missing from the iPad when it comes to desktop capabilities. Whether it’s customizable toolbars, system-wide search and replace, keyboard shortcuts. Just expanding the capabilities of the platform.” All this is now available on the tablet. Both platforms could learn from each other, believes Bhardwaj. “The Finder (the Mac’s file organization, editor’s note) in macOS is kind of the cornerstone of how to use the system. On the iPhone or iPad, file organization works very differently. But with the Desktop Class apps, we’re bringing Now take the best of the Finder over to apps like the Files app.” For example, users can now change file extensions and have more control over the organization of the files.

For the first time as a double development

iPad and Mac are also moving closer together in development. Probably the most far-reaching innovation, the Stage Manager, was first developed jointly by the development teams for Mac and iPad, Apple’s software boss Craig Federighi recently revealed in conversation with “Techcrunch”. The feature, which appears on both systems in a slightly modified form, fundamentally changes how multitasking works by displaying unused programs as a kind of stack on the left edge.

It was important for the group to take the special features of the iPad into account during development. “When designing Stage Manager for iPadOS, we put a lot of thought into how the apps and windows should arrange themselves automatically,” explains Bhardwaj. “It’s a very touch-friendly experience, very mobile-friendly. On the Mac, on the other hand, you’re so used to having pixel-perfect control over your mouse that you wouldn’t expect it there. But on iPad it really does play to its strengths and feels almost magical.”

joy and disappointment

Although the stage manager was applauded at the presentation, criticism of the implementation quickly arose. Many iPad users were annoyed that the new feature only appears for the three iPad models currently available with Apple’s M1 processor – and thus even excludes models that are six months old, such as the iPad Mini 6 (which we found very convincing in the test). For Apple, the decision was primarily about one thing, explains Bhardwaj: They didn’t want to make any compromises. “It’s not just the next form of multitasking. It’s a complete experience and a rethink of how you can be more productive and use multiple apps on the device,” said the Apple executive. “For us, Stage Manager is the iPad, the external display, the ability to bring those two things together in a very fluid and powerful way. That means running multiple apps at once, overlapping windows, arranging them however you want. And do it all in a very fast and efficient way.”

But that is only possible if the hardware is fast enough and there is enough memory available. “Of course we also considered the other iPads in the portfolio during development,” he reports. “But the truth is: the experience needs to be fluid, it needs to be responsive. We’re talking rearranging, resizing. Four apps on display, four on iPad to launch. If at any point that starts to slow down, it will just a pretty sad user experience. Of course we wanted to avoid that.” Many owners of older iPads would probably still have accepted a limited version instead of having to do without it entirely.

Visualization of patents

From Apple’s point of view, however, they get many important functions just like the owners of the M1 iPads. When the iPad innovations were presented, Apple primarily focused on the numerous new sharing functions. Across the system, there are now ways to invite other users to collaborate on a document, share a collection of photos, or even share tab groups in the browser. “It’s just very human that we want to network and work together,” says Bhardwaj, explaining this emphasis on sharing.

From Apple’s point of view, the most important feature is the possibility for apps to work together via their own video telephony service Facetime and the chat app iMessage. This doesn’t only work in Apple’s apps. “We have made sure that these collaboration options also work for other apps and not just in Safari or the Notes app,” explains Bhardwaj. “Third party apps can build in the chat functionality directly and become part of that experience.”

It remains to be seen how much of an advantage this will be in Europe. While Apple services are clearly the top dogs in the USA, users in Germany and neighboring countries tend to rely more on third-party services such as Whatsapp. Unfortunately, these are not yet supported by Apple’s new collaboration options. Also Freeform, an app that will be released later in the year in which people are supposed to develop ideas together, will initially only support Apple’s Facetime.

All in all, the iPad with iOS 16 should still become a much more versatile device for many users. However, Bhardwaj does not see a danger that many would rather only reach for the tablet instead of a notebook. “At the end of the day, users have a choice,” he believes. “You have several options. And you can decide for yourself which of them suits you best.”