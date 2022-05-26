Google Pixel Watch and Apple Watch will have one point in common

If Google was thinking of slowing down the rumors by talking in preview of Pixel Watch well it could be said that the attempt could have had a better outcome. We talked about the smartwatch before and we continue to talk about it now and, probably, rumors and rumors will continue until the autumn launch. After all, the debut of the first ever Google smartwatch cannot fail to be an event capable of attracting attention, so that many eyes are on the upcoming project is not too surprising.

GOOGLE AND APPLE HAVE THE SAME PARTNER

The opportunity to return to the theme comes from FCC. The US Federal Communications Agency has published some details on the project, details that were necessary to obtain the certifications required by law. Perhaps the most important information is the involvement of Compal which should take care of the Pixel Watch charging interface. It is expected to consist of a magnetic disk on which to place the watch when it is time to fill up on energy while at the other end of the wire there should be a USB-C male.

A clear sign of the advancing times: on the latest Fitbit (but also on the recent Galaxy Watch 4) the end of the magnetic pad to connect to the power supply is still USB-A. Google will follow Apple which switched to USB-C charging cable last year with Watch Series 7. Curiously the paths of Google and Apple also cross on Compal which is involved in the production of the smartwatch with the Apple on the back. A Mountain View would therefore have relied on a company that has been collaborating for years with what is currently the reference manufacturer in the smartwatch field (at least for market shares).

PIXEL WATCH IN THREE VARIATIONS

Also from the FCC there are details on the three Pixel Watch product acronyms that emerged at the end of April, when the existence of three versions came out (GQF4C, GBZ4S and GWT9R) thanks to a report from another entity, the Bluetooth SIG. As hypothesized, the first is Wi-Fi only while the last two have a 4G module for greater independence from the smartphone and support different bands depending on the target market. The LTE bands supported by each variant They are the following: