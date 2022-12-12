Pixel 8 already spotted? We begin to talk about the next top of the Google range

- Advertisement -

Pixel 7 and 7 Pro have arrived on the market for a very short time (and you can find them in our review of the base model and the Pro variant), but it seems that the time has already come to discuss the top of the next generation Google range. Yes, because the well-known insider Roland Quandt through the pages of WinFuture, claims to have come into possession of some information relating to two new smartphones of the Pixel family that could belong to the Pixel 8 series.

FIRST NOISE ON PIXELS 8

The two devices in question are indicated by codenames Husky and Shiba and for both we are talking about a traditional form factor, so it is not one of the possible incarnations of the long-awaited Pixel Notepad or Fold. Both Shiba and Husky are based on Android 14 (the dessert chosen is the Upside Down Cake, also known as the inverted cake) and both are equipped with a new SoC also made by Samsung in collaboration with Google.

The codename of the SoC has also emerged, that is Zuma and the fact that the chip is equipped with the same 5G G5300 modem which we also find on the Tensor G2. It is not clear if this configuration is definitive or if it is a first test version, but we will have to wait for further details to have confirmation in this area.

It also appears that both smartphones are equipped with 12 GB of RAM memory is that Shiba has a resolution panel 2,268 x 1080 pixelswhile Husky get to 2,822 x 1,344 pixelsa fact that would lead to think that the first could be the basic model and the second the Pro variant.

There are still many doubts and perplexities to be confirmed, but the launch of the next top of the range is still a long way off, so we are sure that the picture of the situation will become increasingly clear as we get closer to the time of the official announcement by Google. .