Vivo X80 Lite in preview, thanks to a rumor: the notch is still among us | EU price

I live X80 and its Pro variant are official since April, but only the latest has arrived in Europe (and we have already tried it, here the review). Soon X80 Pro + will arrive, maybe not immediately in our part like the variant standardand the debut of X80 Litewhich, however, according to what the punctual Roland Quandt reports should arrive immediately in Europe.

The informant revealed in what should be part of the technical picture along with some pictures of the device and, surprise, it doesn’t seem like a completely new product. It will be in the name, but not in the substance: it looks a lot like inside and out to Vivo V25smartphone presented last month in India that stood out for the particular rear color that changes depending on how it is hit by the sun, by the light.

In short, Vivo X80 Lite may not be a novelty in an absolute sense, but it could also be a particular and fascinating product, a plus that should be balanced by the presence of the a now anachronistic element that clashes above all in a device that should arrive in Europe at about 450 euros in the list. Below are the technical specifications anticipated by Quandt, almost superimposable to those of Vivo V25. We do not know when X80 Lite will be official, but generally the “tip” of the informant precede the launch of a few days.

VIVO X80 LITE – ASSUMED TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

display : 6.44-inch Full HD + (2,404 x 1,080 pixels) 90Hz AMOLED with HDR10 +

: 6.44-inch Full HD + (2,404 x 1,080 pixels) 90Hz AMOLED with HDR10 + chip : MediaTek Dimensity 900 at 6 nanometers with 2.4 GHz maximum frequency

: MediaTek Dimensity 900 at 6 nanometers with 2.4 GHz maximum frequency memories : 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, expandable with microSD

: 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, expandable with microSD cameras : main rear: 64 MP f / 1.79 with optical image stabilization ultra wide rear: 8 MP f / 2.2 rear macro: 2 MP front: 50 MP f / 2.0 with autofocus

:

connectivity : 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC

: 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC battery : 4,500 mAh with fast charging at 44 watts

: 4,500 mAh with fast charging at 44 watts interface user : FunTouch OS 12 based on Android 12

: FunTouch OS 12 based on Android 12 colors: orange, black