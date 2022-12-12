The Xiaomi 10 Gigabit router is now official

Today, Xiaomi has held a big product announcement event in China. One of the announced products is the Xiaomi 10 Gigabit, which includes a series of improvements such as support for NFC tags, higher transmission bandwidth, and an updated design. The Xiaomi 10 Gigabit router includes three different wireless channels: 2.4 GHz, 5.2 GHz and 5.8 GHz. The 2.4 GHz channel can theoretically provide speeds of up to 1,376 Mbps, the 5.2 GHz can provide a maximum speed of up to 5765 Mbps and the 5.8 GHz can increase speeds up to 2882 Mbps. All the news from Xiaomi presented today:
The router is powered by a 2.2GHz quad-core Qualcomm A73 processor. To ensure the smooth performance of the device, the brand has also provided active cooling technology inside. The router comes with a high-gain external antenna and a built-in NFC antenna. It comes with 9 different LED indicators: 1 system indicator, 1 internet indicator, 1 ambient light and 6 network port indicators.
As for the ports, it has 4 adaptive WAN/LAN ports that can automatically switch between 10/100/1000/2500M, 1 WAN/LAN port with adaptive switching between 10/100/1000/2500/5000/10000M, 1 port SFP+ network (1000M/2500M/10000M) and 1 USB 3.0 interface. The device supports WPA-PSK/WPA2-PSK/WPA3-SAE encryption, wireless access control (black and white list), SSID hiding, and anti-fraud smart network. It measures 270 × 270 × 174mm and will be available in a single black color variant.
Price and availability
The device is priced at CNY 1699 (~€230) and will soon be available for purchase in China. At the moment, there is no news about the worldwide availability of the device.