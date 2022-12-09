Google launches a new Pixel Feature Drop with more changes than ever

- Advertisement -

Google He has launched a new Pixel Feature Drop, and not only that, but it is the greatest of all time. It even brings news for the recently launched Pixel Watch. December’s Pixel Feature Drop comes with VPN by Google One at no additional cost to Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro owners. The VPN is designed to help ensure that your network traffic cannot be linked to your identity.

This service was already available for free to Google One members with Platinum plans (2TB and above), but is now open to Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro owners regardless of their Google One subscription. VPN continues to work through the Google One app. Security and privacy settings have been unified in Android Settings, and this new section has action cards at the top that they notify you of any security risks and give you simple steps to make things better.

Clear calling on Pixel 7 and 7 Pro enhances the other caller’s voice and reduces their background noise so you can hear them clearly even when you’re in a noisy place.

Pixel recorder now identifies and tags each speaker and has line breaks when the speaker changes, so when you record an interview or meeting each person is tagged individually. It’s all done by machine learning, live while you record, and if something’s wrong you can re-tag the speakers if you want after you’re done.

The Pixel Watch is receiving the function Fitbit sleep profile as long as you have activated (and will maintain) your Fitbit Premium subscription. It’s free for six months for new Pixel Watch buyers, but after that you’ll have to shell out $8.99 a month to get features like this. Sleep Profile gives you a high-definition picture of your sleep quality at a glance, taking into account aspects such as duration, consistency or interruptions, and presents you with the animal that best matches your sleep style.

Results will be adjusted monthly based on your personal metrics. For this to work, you need to wear your Pixel Watch to bed for at least 14 days each month, so you get results on the first day of the following month. Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are getting cough and snore detection which you can access through Bedtime mode.

There are also new Pixel wallpapers, and new tiles for the Pixel Watch, including a Sunrise/Sunset tile from the Weather app, while the Contacts app now lets you pin up to five contacts from your Favorites so you can call and contact them. view your details with a single touch.

The digital car key allows you to lock, unlock, and start a compatible car with your phone, and can be shared with friends and family who need access to that car.

In addition, Gboard also includes French grammar correction, Live Translate can translate text in your messaging apps into Arabic, Persian, Swedish, Vietnamese, and Danish (on Pixel 6 and later), on-device search just got more powerful on Pixel 4a and later, and voicemail transcription has also made its way to Pixel 4a and later.

Google also points out that the spatial audio support It’s coming in January for the Pixel 6, 6 Pro, 7 and 7 Pro paired with the Pixel Buds Pro, but also with wired headphones. As usual with Google software updates, it can take days, if not weeks, for the December update to reach all supported devices, so don’t worry if you don’t have it yet.