Android 13: it’s time for stable updates and new betas for the Pixels

Punctual as always, in the past few hours Google has released the new November update – which arrives on the first Monday of the month – for all currently supported Pixels. Recall that the list currently includes Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a (Google’s excellent compact), Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, so they are no longer supported the two Pixel 4 and 4 XL, which, however, it seems they could receive a last update in the coming months.

As for the version of the new software, we point out that on almost all models it is identified by the initials TP1A.221 105.002while on the Pixel 7 (review) we find the build TD1A.221 105.001. Moving on to the news of the update, there are several very important corrections, especially with regard to the latest top of the range from Google.

Both Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro (our review), in fact, received one patch that should fix overheating issues and of excessive power consumption of the displayin addition to doing disappear green flickering occasional that could happen from time to time and the Photo application crash while using some editing functions.

Patch also for the series 6; in particular a bug has been fixed that increased consumption in the presence of certain applications installed on smartphones. Google has also released other minor patches and it seems that the update has an extremely low weight on many of the affected Pixels, as several users report downloads of a few tens of MB.

THE BETA IS ALSO UPDATED

The stable channel isn’t the only one receiving updates, as Google has also released a new build of the QPR1 that will introduce the December Feature Drop. In this case it is a minor update, as we move from the previous beta 3 to the beta 3.1without therefore sanctioning a large compared to the firmware released at the end of October.

The new build T1B3.221003.008 brings with it several fixes, including one GPU driver patches to avoid the sudden UI freezes found in the old update and many other small bugs that could negatively interfere with the user experience, including starting too slow from the Google Camera.

This probably won’t be the last beta before the official release of the Feature Drop in December, as another update is expected over the next few weeks, however the time for the final version of the software is getting closer and closer.

