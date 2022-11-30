Galaxy A54, 50 MP sensor increasingly likely: resolution down, quality up?

Less megapixels for hopefully higher quality. This is the scenario proposed by the colleagues of galaxyclub.nl for Galaxy A54 Samsung’s quintessential mid-range that should get one 50 megapixel main camera14 less than the primary sensor of the current Galaxy A53 (review here) and the Galaxy A52s predecessor.

Taking for granted the indiscretion of colleagues, usually quite reliable and which in any case is a confirmation of what another source was saying in recent months, at least two considerations. An objective: on the Galaxy A54 there will be a new main sensor which will retire the 64 MP one of its predecessors. There second concerns the quality: megapixels are unlikely to go down without image cleaning, especially when there is little light, you gain.

SENSOR ‘STOLEN’ FROM GALAXY S22?

Someone even speculates, pushing the dreams, perhaps, a little too far, that it could be of the 50 MP main sensor of the Galaxy S22 and S22 +. Colleagues have not been able to obtain clues about the specifications of the Galaxy A54 sensor, and it is a shame because they could have corroborated or denied a hypothesis that, it must be said, seems remote at the moment. Remote but not impossible: The Galaxy A53 already has specifications not too far from those of the Galaxy S, see the IP67 certification or the 120 Hz OLED display, so if at least one of the 3 or 4 cameras was identical or very close to that of the top it wouldn’t be surprising.

Samsung Galaxy A53 74.8 x 159.6 x 8.1 mm

6.5 inches – 2400×1080 px Samsung Galaxy A52s 75.1 x 159.9 x 8.4 mm

6.5 inches – 2400×1080 px Samsung Galaxy S22 70.6 x 146 x 7.6 mm

6.1 inches – 2340×1080 px Click here for the complete comparison »

It is necessary to understand, eventually, this choice what repercussions it can have on the price. Galaxy A53 costs in Italy 529 euros in the list, figures already at the limit of the mid-range. But there is time for clues to arrive: Galaxy A54 should be official in the spring of 2023 with the new One UI 5 on board and an Exynos chip to manage operations, probably the 1380.