HomeMobileAndroidPixel 7 getting closer: bureaucracy now over, only the debut is missing

Pixel 7 getting closer: bureaucracy now over, only the debut is missing

MobileAndroid

Published on

By Abraham
pixel 7 getting closer: bureaucracy now over, only the debut
pixel 7 getting closer: bureaucracy now over, only the debut
- Advertisement -

Pixel 7 and 7 Pro I’m coming. By now there are no longer too many doubts, the times seem to be (almost) ripe for the presentation after the tasting offered by Google last May. There is even talk of dates already, or October 6 for the opening of pre-orders and sales from 13, but obviously still missing the official. However, demonstrating the fact that the heirs of Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are ready to debut there is the second certification received by smartphones within a few days.

ROUND OF CERTIFICATIONS WHEN FINISHED

Indeed it is exactly like this: after the passage to the FCC, the devices have also been certified by the Canadian REL (Radio Equipment List), which shows that the model numbers are:

  • Pixel 7: GQML3 And GVU6C
  • Pixel 7 Pro: GE2AE And GP4BC
- Advertisement -

 

Unfortunately, there are no further details that can reveal the characteristics of the two smartphones – beyond the obvious support for 5G networks. What is most interesting here is the confirmation that the bureaucratic process of the new Pixels is being concluded, unequivocal sign of an imminent debut on the market.

Nokia expands the QLED Android TV range with four new models

We recently had the opportunity to observe the main differences in terms of size between Pixel 6 and 7 and between Pixel 6 Pro and 7 Pro. From here it was possible to discover that the Pixel 7 will be narrower and less heavy than its predecessor, while between 6 Pro and 7 Pro the differences are not that marked.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Android

Android Auto 8.0 in distribution, but there is bad news

Just in the last few hours, the release of Android Auto 8.0 has begun,...
Apple

macOS 13 on unsupported Macs: OpenCore Legacy Patcher reports success

The adaptation of a popular patcher to install macOS 13 Ventura on older Macs...

More like this

© 2021 voonze.com.