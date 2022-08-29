Pixel 7 getting closer: bureaucracy now over, only the debut is missing

- Advertisement -

Pixel 7 and 7 Pro I’m coming. By now there are no longer too many doubts, the times seem to be (almost) ripe for the presentation after the tasting offered by Google last May. There is even talk of dates already, or October 6 for the opening of pre-orders and sales from 13, but obviously still missing the official. However, demonstrating the fact that the heirs of Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are ready to there is the second certification received by smartphones within a few days.

ROUND OF CERTIFICATIONS WHEN FINISHED

Indeed it is exactly like this: after the passage to the FCC, the devices have also been certified by the Canadian REL (Radio Equipment List), which shows that the model numbers are:

Pixel 7: GQML3 And GVU6C

And Pixel 7 Pro: GE2AE And GP4BC

Unfortunately, there are no further details that can reveal the characteristics of the two smartphones – beyond the obvious support for 5G networks. What is most interesting here is the confirmation that the bureaucratic process of the new Pixels is being concluded, unequivocal sign of an imminent debut on the market.

We recently had the opportunity to observe the main differences in terms of size between Pixel 6 and 7 and between Pixel 6 Pro and 7 Pro. From here it was possible to discover that the Pixel 7 will be narrower and less heavy than its predecessor, while between 6 Pro and 7 Pro the differences are not that marked.