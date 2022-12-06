‘Piggy banks’: PicPay follows competitors and releases feature that separates invested money

O PicPay released this week a new resource to help organize the financial life of its customers. It is the option for users to be able to separate their money into different “piggy banks”, destined to a certain function or goal to be achieved. According to fintech, the resources saved in PicPay yield 102% of the CDI daily, which is equivalent to 140% of what currently yields in savings. The new function is gradually being made available to all customers🇧🇷





“The piggy banks were created to meet a demand from customers to organize savings quickly and simply, especially at this time, when New Year’s resolutions begin,” PicPay said in the announcement. - Advertisement - Also according to the company, it will be possible for the customer not only to customize the reservation according to their objectives, but also to stipulate a deadline to achieve them. The money saved is automatically deposited in a CDB with daily liquidity.

competitors

The feature released by PicPay is very similar to the model already adopted in other digital banks, such as Nubank, where money can be separated into “little boxes” with several objectives, and Mercado Pago, which offers the “reservations” tool. the digital bank iti, from Itaú, also has a very similar function tool🇧🇷 Against this backdrop, the PicPay launches a new feature for its customers so as not to be left behind in this highly competitive market. And you, did you like the new feature? Tell us in the comments down below!

