5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
Huawei
HomeTech GiantsMicrosoftPhilips announces new 44.5-inch ultrawide monitors for professionals

Philips announces new 44.5-inch ultrawide monitors for professionals

MicrosoftTech News

Published on

By Abraham
Philips announces new 44.5-inch ultrawide monitors for professionals
1676922650 philips announces new 445 inch ultrawide monitors for professionals.jpeg
- Advertisement -

Philips recently announced two new curved monitors with an ultrawide aspect, 44.5 inches with 1440p resolution aimed at the professional use market, as an alternative to the gamer line, which has Samsung’s Odyssey Neo G9 as a good example in terms of very large screens.

In this case, we have two models in the Philips Business Curved Monitor 6000 Series, the 45B1U6900C and 45B1U6900CH, with few differences. The second model, in this case, has an integrated retractable webcam with microphone supporting active noise cancellation, while the other brings an additional upward-facing USB-B port in place of the camera. There is no information about camera resolution.


The preliminary release highlights the various features of the monitor, which has already been detailed in a Chinese press release, but has yet to receive pricing or a release date.

- Advertisement -

Among the main specifications are the resolution of 5,120 x 1,440 pixels, in the 32:9 ratio, with VA technology dashboard and curvature of 1,500R. There is support for 75 Hz refresh rate and 450 nits brightness, promising 107% DCI-P3 color space, 4ms (GtG) response time.

In terms of inputs, there are two HDMI 2.0 ports, one DisplayPort 1.4, one 3.5mm audio jack, four USB-A 3.2 ports, one USB-C with 100W power delivery and DisplayPort Alt Mode support, plus from a Gigabit LAN port.

Additional features include a hook on the left side for hanging headphones, PiP (Picture-in-Picture) and PbP (Picture-by-Picture) support, and an included remote control.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Apple

Microsoft starts testing the mobile version of Bing integrated with ChatGPT

After making waves by announcing that it was taking Bing to the next level...
Latest news

‘Senior Royal’ Jokes About ‘Kicking’ Prince Andrew Out of His Royal Home

Welcome to this week’s edition of Royalist, The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: info@voonze.com

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.