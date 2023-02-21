Philips announces new 44.5-inch ultrawide monitors for professionals

Philips recently announced two new curved monitors with an ultrawide aspect, 44.5 inches with 1440p resolution aimed at the professional use market, as an alternative to the gamer line, which has Samsung’s Odyssey Neo G9 as a good example in terms of very large screens.

In this case, we have two models in the Philips Business Curved Monitor 6000 Series, the 45B1U6900C and 45B1U6900CH, with few differences. The second model, in this case, has an integrated retractable webcam with microphone supporting active noise cancellation, while the other brings an additional upward-facing USB-B port in place of the camera. There is no information about camera resolution.