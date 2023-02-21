Philips announces new 44.5-inch ultrawide monitors for professionals

Philips recently announced two new curved monitors with an ultrawide aspect, 44.5 inches with 1440p resolution aimed at the professional use market, as an alternative to the gamer line, which has Samsung’s Odyssey Neo G9 as a good example in terms of very large screens.
In this case, we have two models in the Philips Business Curved Monitor 6000 Series, the 45B1U6900C and 45B1U6900CH, with few differences. The second model, in this case, has an integrated retractable webcam with microphone supporting active noise cancellation, while the other brings an additional upward-facing USB-B port in place of the camera. There is no information about camera resolution.
The preliminary release highlights the various features of the monitor, which has already been detailed in a Chinese press release, but has yet to receive pricing or a release date.
Among the main specifications are the resolution of 5,120 x 1,440 pixels, in the 32:9 ratio, with VA technology dashboard and curvature of 1,500R. There is support for 75 Hz refresh rate and 450 nits brightness, promising 107% DCI-P3 color space, 4ms (GtG) response time.
In terms of inputs, there are two HDMI 2.0 ports, one DisplayPort 1.4, one 3.5mm audio jack, four USB-A 3.2 ports, one USB-C with 100W power delivery and DisplayPort Alt Mode support, plus from a Gigabit LAN port.
Additional features include a hook on the left side for hanging headphones, PiP (Picture-in-Picture) and PbP (Picture-by-Picture) support, and an included remote control.