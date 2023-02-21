Microsoft starts testing the mobile version of Bing integrated with ChatGPT

After making waves by announcing that it was taking Bing to the next level with its ChatGPT integration, Microsoft’s search engine quickly began testing the new features. It is possible to enter the queue to become one of the users to experience the novelty on the desktop, but, in parallel, mobile users have also started to have access to the updated search engine.
In the screenshots shared by some of the first users of this new Bing on Reddit, it is possible to see that Microsoft has already implemented the interface with the chatbot, but it is not yet possible to put it into practice.
“No one has access to this feature yet, but the UI is slowly rolling out,” said one Reddit user. “I started seeing it a few minutes ago. Therefore, it may be released soon.”
One user reports that, to access the interface on mobile, he loaded the page in desktop mode and put it back in mobile view.
The interface is streamlined with different essential controls like a microphone icon to dictate the search by voice. Some screenshots shared by users also show different options for the tone of chatbot responses, from “more creative” and “more balanced” to “more accurate”.
Some believe the setting could be Microsoft’s way of bringing back the original Sydney tone, which is now controlled by recent Bing updates such as chat query number limit.
Rumors from the Bleeping Computer portal suggest that Microsoft has been testing different modes for Bing, allowing it to behave in different ways.