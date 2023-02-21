Microsoft starts testing the mobile version of Bing integrated with ChatGPT

After making waves by announcing that it was taking Bing to the next level with its ChatGPT integration, Microsoft’s search engine quickly began testing the new features. It is possible to enter the queue to become one of the users to experience the novelty on the desktop, but, in parallel, mobile users have also started to have access to the updated search engine.

In the screenshots shared by some of the first users of this new Bing on Reddit, it is possible to see that Microsoft has already implemented the interface with the chatbot, but it is not yet possible to put it into practice.