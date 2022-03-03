Peek Performance, Apple slogan raises speculation

“Peek Performance” the slogan that Apple has officially announced for its first event of 2022. The company has sent out invitations for a virtual event on March 8. Since it’s always recurring, people are already speculating about what the invitation design and tagline could mean for the announcements Apple has planned for this event. Apple event arrives: Peek performance The invitation for the event on March 8 has arrived and has included the slogan “Peek Performance”. This is not a typo: instead of putting “Peek Performance”, it would mean something similar to “Max Performance”. Apple opts for the “Peek Performance”, that is, it is quite clear what it wants to show using these words. This seems to mean that we will get a quick or sneak peek at some kind of performance technology. The obvious connection here is that “Peek Performance” refers one way or another to 5G connectivity. Well, during the event on March 8 Apple is expected to announce a new iPhone SE and probably a new iPad Air. Both are expected to have such 5G connectivity. Apple for its part used a similar slogan “Hi, Speed” (Hello, speed) when it announced the iPhone 12 line, the first iPhones compatible with the 5G network. Other rumors that have developed are that Apple is planning a series of new Macs with Apple Silicon chips inside. Two of which could be announced as soon as this March 8 event rolls around. Although, even the details here are a bit less clear yet. Apple is working on a new MacBook Pro and MacBook Air M2, as well as an ultra-powerful Mac Pro and iMac Pro, and could include a more powerful version of the Mac Mini.

The peak vs peek spelling here really threw me off and I apologize for the initial typo https://t.co/qfxHYCrlN1 — Chance Miller (@ChanceHMiller) March 2, 2022

Peek Performance, what could it mean?

The tagline “Peek Performance” could refer to the possibility of Apple offering a peek at one of the ultra-powerful new Mac Pro or iMac Pro models, even if they aren’t ready to ship yet.

So now there is the big project on the table, the RA/VR (augmented reality/virtual reality). “Peek” in this context could be seen as a reference to Apple’s rumored mixed reality headset. However, unless Apple has a big surprise in store, this seems unlikely.

The latest reports indicate that Apple’s headphones won’t ship until later this year at the latest. It is quite likely that any kind of presentation will take place at WWDC, focused on developers, since Apple needs developers to adopt its RealityOS platform in order for the headset to be a success.

As for the design of the invitation, it has been somewhat more mysterious than usual. so still no feasible guess has been seen as to what it might represent the colorful graphic design. There are some obvious guesses, like new colors for the iPhone lineup or the iPad lineup, but other than that, everything remains mysterious.