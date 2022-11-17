How to translate a message instantly on Android 13

- Advertisement -

Android 13 has brought with it a lot of interesting news, the operating system is becoming more and more useful and efficient in every way. Now, to make life easier for users, it offers the possibility of translate a message instantly just by following a very simple procedure.

Thinking of people who do not speak the same language, Android has considerably optimized the functions of the translator. For a long time, Google has offered a huge number of options to easily translate text. Now, the process is more direct in Android 13 thanks to Live Translate. You only have to comply with some very simple indications to transfer the content to the desired language.

So you can translate messages instantly in Android 13

The first thing you have to do is download and install the Google Translate application that is available on the Play Store. If you have it on your mobile, update it to the latest version.

- Advertisement -

– Install Google Translate and open it.

– Click on your profile photo that is in the upper right corner.

– Go to the “Settings” option.

– Click on “Touch to translate”.

- Advertisement -

– Activate the switch that is called “Use Tap to Translate”.

– Allow Translate to send you notifications.

– Activate the “Show floating icon” function and accept each of the permissions that the application requires to function correctly.

- Advertisement -

– Everything is ready, now you can translate messages whenever you want. All you have to do is go to any messaging app and copy the text you want to translate into your language. Later, click on the Google Translate bubble so that the system pastes and translates the information in a matter of seconds.

It is important to mention that Translate will work without problems as long as the mobile is connected to the Internet. Likewise, if you don’t want to depend on a connection, you can download the languages ​​you use the most so that the translations are done offline, a trick that is extremely useful on many occasions.