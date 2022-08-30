Peacock releases 4K resolution only for some titles in the catalog

TV is a streaming service like many that users already know (Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max, etc). In that sense, he has finally brought 4K to his . However, not all movies and series have the resource available to take advantage of. At the moment, the list of works that can be seen in the highest resolution is still quite small. Also, some titles don’t have the definition natively because they are older movies. Therefore, access is for a remastered version (like some movies that the Disney+ service brought at the premiere) of the work, which is still better than seeing in native resolution.

Some of the titles that make up the list are Uncut Gems and Fast & Furious. However, there are a few more movies available to watch in 4K and the trend is for it to increase over time. Now, it is valid to say that there is one more negative point in relation to this novelty. In this case, the feature is not available on all platforms running the service. On some devices, it may work normally, such as Roku and Android TV sets. However, there are a large number of devices that do not run the function, such as Apple TV and Fire TV.

