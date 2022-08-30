Best Prepaid Smartphone Plan | TudoCelular Guide

>table { position: relative; width: 100%; } thead { background-color: #000; border-top: 1px solid #a5a5a5; border-bottom: 1px solid #a5a5a5; } tr:hover { background-color:#9EC22B; color: #fff; } thead tr:hover { background-color: #9EC22B; color: inherit; } tr:nth-child { background-color: #c6edaf; } th { font-weight: normal; text-align: left; } th, td { padding: 0.1em 1em; }

Gone are the days when only postpaid plans included a series of benefits, and users had to be subject to separate charges for minutes, messages or internet. With increasingly aggressive offers, the segment of lines that live on top-ups count with new — and robust — options every day, and that’s why TechSmart will help you find that ideal offer to boost your . We went after all the packages sold by the largest operators in the country. We list the options offered with prices, benefits, which apps are offered in an unlimited way, validity of packages and other differentials. Thanks to this we arrived at a map of plans that stand out for some points, such as: Vivo Turbo 5 GB (per fortnight, R$19.99) — good amount of added services

Tim Beta — good option for those who want a more complete package and are willing to pay a little more

Oi Pré 30 GB (per month, R$ 30) — p Lano with the best cost x monthly benefit

Claro Prezão 2 GB (per week, R$ 9.99) — p Lano with the best cost x weekly benefit

Correios Celular 4GB (per month, R$30) — p cheapest loan for the whole month

Claro Prezão (various options) — p lano with the best added benefits

A plan option for prepaid customers, “Claro Prezão” is constantly promoted by the operator with highlights and bets that even include advertising with artists such as singer Anitta and comedian Paulo Vieira. - Advertisement - Altogether, two package options are offered to users, one weekly and the other monthly, which means that the user must plan how to use it so as not to get a disadvantageous plan for its use. Among the advantages offered to users, Claro cites the provision of a monthly book on the Skeelo platform, the possibility of using it on Claro TV+, the possibility of unlimited browsing on WhatsApp, Descomplica, Claro Música and Claro Cursos and unlimited calls.

of course price Price benefits Emphasis Weekly 2GB + 250MB BRL 9.99 Claro Cursos, Claro Música, Claro TV+, WhatsApp, Uncomplicated and unlimited calls - Advertisement - Includes a book on Skeelo and Claro TV+ 1 GB for Claro Pay customers Good amount of added services Monthly 6GB + 1GB BRL 29.99 Same as weekly 3 GB for Claro Pay customers Idem

Tim Pre Top

Tim Pré Top is TIM’s standard plan when it comes to the prepaid segment. A big difference is that it offers a large amount of data for use in the early hours, between 0:00 and 6:00, which can be interesting for night owls or those who work at night. In addition, in any of the plans the inclusion of the subscription to Deezer Go, Amazon Prime Video for cell phones and Aya Minibooks. As for the benefits, we also offer unlimited use of WhatsApp (voice and video calls excluded), the consumption of music on Deezer, unlimited calls using the DDD 41 and SMS limited to 100 messages sent to other operators and unlimited for other TIM customers. There are a total of three packages available for 15, 20 or 30 days and, in general, you pay BRL 1 per day — that is, BRL 15, BRL 20 or BRL 30 respectively for the packages in question.

Tim Pre Top Price benefits Emphasis 15 days |

3.3GB + 2GB + 3.7GB BRL 15 Unlimited Deezer Go and WhatsApp (voice and video calls not included) Prime Video Subscription for Mobiles and Aya Minibooks Unlimited calls with DDD 41, unlimited SMS to TIM and 100 SMS to other operators 9.9 GB late night bonus (between 00:00 and 06:00) Streaming service options included in the package 20 days |

4.4GB + 2GB + 3.7GB BRL 20 Idem 13.2 GB late-night bonus (between 00:00 and 06:00) Mailchimp data breach, hundreds of accounts affected Idem 30 days |

6.6GB + 2GB + 3.7GB BRL 30 Idem 19.8 GB late-night bonus (between 00:00 and 06:00) Idem

Tim Beta

Recently redesigned by TIM, the famous Beta is now offered in monthly packages and cuts by user participation level (the more you use and meet the challenges, the more you upgrade the plan and gain advantages), all of which are charged the same package price: R$ 60. The package, by the way, is divided into 3 when we talk about the total limit: 10 GB (Beta) or 20 GB (Lab and Lab+) of base package, plus 4, 6 or 8 GB for use in apps (Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Prime Video and Netflix) and an extra 4GB if you choose to top up via C6 Bank. In addition, the plan also includes an included subscription to Deezer Premium (without discounting the package), WhatsApp (excluding voice and video calls), Aya Books and Babbel. Not least, each package includes an extra bonus for navigation during the night (between 00:00 and 06:00) and which can be 30 GB, 60 GB or unlimited, respectively for the Beta, Lab and Lab+ plans.

Tim Beta Price benefits Emphasis Digital Beta 30 days | up to 18 GB BRL 60 Includes subscription to Deezer Premium, Babbel and Aya Books Deezer and WhatsApp (excluding voice and video calls) unlimited Unlimited calls and SMS (using area code 41) 30 GB for late night use Invitation or challenge required to gain access Beta Lab Digital 30 days | 30 GB BRL 60 Idem 60 GB for late night use Idem Beta Lab+ Digital 30 days | 32 GB BRL 60 Idem Unlimited for use at dawn Idem

Hey

Despite having its mobile lines division sold to TIM, Claro and Vivo, Oi continues to sell plans on its website and, in general, the packages are very interesting if we consider the cost/benefit related to each one of them. The simplest summary to make here is that they all have an internet package that, to make it easier, can be considered at the rate of 1 GB per real paid, in addition to offering unlimited Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp and Messenger, as well as unlimited calls. SMS can vary between 300 and 900 messages for any operator.

Hi Pre Price benefits highlights Weekly | 10 GB BRL 10 Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp and Messenger unlimited; unlimited calls 300 SMS to any carrier weekly| 20 GB BRL 20 Idem 600 SMS to any carrier 14 days | 25 GB BRL 25 Idem 750 SMS to any carrier 31 days | 30 GB BRL 30 Idem 900 SMS to any carrier Best monthly cost x benefit

Vivo Turbo

Speaking of Vivo, we have a total of four options available with the possibility of hiring weekly or fortnightly and prices that can reach R$ 19.99 in the option with 5 GB of internet included. Among the services included, the main highlight is the offer of unlimited WhatsApp for messages, audios, photos and videos, as well as unlimited calls to cell phones and landlines using the operator’s operator. As for additional services, we have some variation, but it is possible to say that at least Skeelo and GoRead are offered in all packages and that the most expensive plan is the one that offers more bundled services.

Vivo Turbo Price benefits highlights Weekly | 3 GB BRL 11.99 Skello, GoRead and Vivo Avisa app Unlimited WhatsApp for messages, audios, photos and videos Weekly | 4 GB BRL 14.99 Skello, GoRead, Babbel and Hube Newspapers Unlimited WhatsApp for messages, audios, photos and videos 15 days | 4 GB BRL 14.99 Skello, GoRead and Vivo Recado app Unlimited WhatsApp for messages, audios, photos and videos 15 days | 5 GB BRL 19.99 Skello, GoRead, Babbel, Hube Jornals and Vivo Recado app Unlimited WhatsApp for messages, audios, photos and videos Greater amount of bundled services and internet

Cellular Post

With a popular proposal since its birth, Correios Celular appears as an option for those who want to stay connected all month in packages that are uncomplicated and linear when we talk about advantage. All their packages have a validity period of one month. What basically varies depending on the package is the amount of internet, the minutes for calls. Those who opt for the package from 14 GB onwards get unlimited calls and, from 20 GB onwards, it also includes the free use of Waze. Not least, WhatsApp is unlimited on all available packages.

Cellular Post Price benefits highlights 30 days | 4GB BRL 25 Unlimited WhatsApp; 60 minutes; 100 SMS; Skeelo Light More affordable plan for the whole month 30 days | 8 GB BRL 30 Idem; 100 minutes 30 days | 14 GB BRL 40 Idem; unlimited calls 30 days | 20 GB BRL 50 Idem; unlimited calls; free waze 30 days | 30 GB BRL 75 Idem; unlimited calls; free waze

What is the best plan for me?