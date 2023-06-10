PC Gamer: promotions for computers, accessories and games [Semana 09/06/23]

Another Friday has arrived and, as has become customary at TechSmart, let’s check what promotions are currently running in the Europeian market for PC gamers. Thus, we help anyone interested in staying on top of possible promotions for accessories, games, desktop or notebook to play.
This article is organized by type of promotion. In the final block it is possible to see the games that are discounted on Steam, and the complete list can be viewed at the link identified as Source.
It is worth mentioning that the prices mentioned in this article are those practiced at the time of publication, that is, the availability and maintenance of values are not guaranteed, both being a responsibility of the stores not necessarily reflected in this content.
Notices given, let’s get down to business! Check out the offers below and happy shopping!
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection — R$32.25
- MONSTER HUNTER RISE — BRL 69.95
- Riders Republic — BRL 62.47
- Red Dead Redemption 2 — BRL 98.96
- God of War — BRL 119.94
- Grand Theft Auto V — R$ 38.63
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance — R$14.49
- Forza Horizon 4 — R$ 82.17
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege — R$23.99
- Stardew Valley — $19.99
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey — R$35.99
- Assassin’s Creed Origins — R$26.99
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla — $29.99
- DayZ — BRL 71.99
- No Man’s Sky — BRL 81.00