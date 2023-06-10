Frequaw: The widget that revolutionizes the organization of Android applications

- Advertisement -

In the digital age, it is common for us to accumulate a large number of applications on our Android devices. However, finding the app we need at a specific time can become a daunting task. This is where it comes into play Frequawa free application that allows you to create a custom widget for quick access to your most used applications.

What is Frequaw?

Frequaw is an intuitive app that allows you to create a widget on your Android home screen. This widget displays your most used apps in the order you prefer, making it quick and easy to access them. In other words, Frequaw helps you improve your productivity by reducing the time you spend looking for apps on your device.

Frequaw operation

Installation and permissions

when installing Frequaw, the app will ask for some permissions. Not all of them are required, and you will only need to enable the ones necessary to order the applications within the widget.

Selecting the order of applications

Frequaw offers a home screen where you can choose the order in which the apps will be displayed on the widget. You can select between several modes:

Recommendation : This mode relates the release dates of the applications to the execution time and the number of releases. You will need access to the accessibility service.

: This mode relates the release dates of the applications to the execution time and the number of releases. You will need access to the accessibility service. For times released : This mode shows the apps you open most often at first.

: This mode shows the apps you open most often at first. By time of use : This mode, which requires permission to access usage statistics, shows the apps you use the longest first.

: This mode, which requires permission to access usage statistics, shows the apps you use the longest first. By recent opening: In this mode, the last app you used will appear first.

Add the widget to the home screen

Once you have selected the desired order, you will need to add the widget to the home screen. Frequaw is compatible with any launcher that accepts widgets. To insert it, long press on a blank space on your home screen, or perform the pincer gesture, depending on the launcher you use. Then, select widgets and look for the Frequaw one. Long press on its widget and eventually you just have to find a place for it on your home screen.

Additional Frequaw Features

In addition to its main functionality, Frequaw offers a number of additional features that enhance the user experience:

Filter apps to show or hide.

Adjust the layout of the app list.

Customize the background color or the radius of the round corner of the widget.

Change the shape of application icons.

Apply icon packs.

Pin apps to the front of the widget.

Create multiple widgets with different settings.

In a world where efficiency and productivity are key, Frequaw emerges as an innovative solution to manage the growing number of applications on our Android devices. By providing quick and personalized access to our most used applications, Frequaw saves us time and effort, allowing us to focus on what really matters. At the end of the day, tools like Frequaw are a reminder of how technology can simplify our lives, as long as we know how to use it to our advantage.

Link: play.google.com