Panasonic presents its new televisions for 2022 with the focus on content and ‘gaming’

Panasonic has just presented its new range of televisions for 2022, seven series that will arrive in Spain this year and that cover the full range of features that you could expect from new batch models, OLED and LED panels, Android TV, updated ports, up to 77 inches… A bit of everything for all tastes and needs, although divided into two large blocks.

Thus, Panasonic’s offer for 2022 in terms of LED televisions comprises four models, but a wide range of sizes, from 32 to 76 inches, as well as a common denominator in the form of the operating system that, for the first time turn, governs the entire run of Panasonic LED TVs is Android TV, plus Chromecast built-inthus facilitating the installation of applications through Google Play and the transmission of content, respectively.

However, there are differences from one model to another in terms of availability of sizes and other components:

Panasonic LED LX800 is available in 75, 65, 55, 50 and 43 inches

is available in 75, 65, 55, 50 and 43 inches Panasonic LED LX700 is available in 75, 65, 55, 50 and 43 inches

is available in 75, 65, 55, 50 and 43 inches Panasonic LED LX65 0 is available in 65, 55, 50 and 43 inches

0 is available in 65, 55, 50 and 43 inches PanasonicLEDLS490 is available in 32 inches

The LX800 and LX700 models are equipped with the new HCX Processor and feature the 4K Color Engine, Google Assistant integration, and HDMI inputs compatible with soundbars or an AV receiver via ARC. On the other hand, the 75-, 65-, and 55-inch models include an HDR Cinema Display, while the 50- and 43-inch models include Bright Panel Plus.

Panasonic LX800 with Android TV

The new Panasonic OLED televisions, meanwhile, are distinguished by including the latest and well-nourished version of the operating system in options My Home Screen 7.0 and GameMode Extreme for a better gaming experience. In total there are three models that cover from 42 to 77 inches, they are equipped with Panasonic’s HCX Pro AI processor and, again, they have differences between them according to models, but also according to sizes:

Panasonic OLED LZ2000 : Available in 77, 65 and 55 inches

: Available in 77, 65 and 55 inches Panasonic OLED LZ1500 : Available in 65, 55, 48 and 42 inches

: Available in 65, 55, 48 and 42 inches Panasonic OLED LZ980: Available in 65, 55, 48 and 42 inches

In more detail, the LZ2000 and LZ1500 models (the latter, with the exception of the 42- and 48-inch models) integrate a panel of the latest generation Master OLED Pro and offer “the highest peaks of the Original Cine, Cine, Filmmaker and Professional”, enhancements in the volume of blue color, automatic adjustment of color temperature and are compatible with Netflix Calibrated Mode.

Panasonic LZ980

All in all, the new Panasonic OLED televisions stand out, in addition to the quality of their panels, for the aforementioned GameMode Extreme, an exclusive feature of these that includes a new function called Game Controller Board which “gathers all relevant game settings and information in one place and allows the user to view game parameters and adjust them without having to access the game menu.” Specifically Game Control Board offer real-time access to:

Information : All relevant game data such as frame rate, HDR metadata, and chroma subsampling data are displayed.

: All relevant game data such as frame rate, HDR metadata, and chroma subsampling data are displayed. Dark Zone Enhancer – The player can adjust the darkest part of dim scenes, making it easier to see the path ahead or spot enemies hiding in the shadows.

– The player can adjust the darkest part of dim scenes, making it easier to see the path ahead or spot enemies hiding in the shadows. HDR Tone Map : Displays the current HDR tone map settings, including “Off” (the tone map is managed by the game deck); «On» (the TV manages the tone map); o Dynamic (the TV analyzes incoming frames in real time and produces a scene-by-scene dynamic tone map, even when the source is static HDR).

: Displays the current HDR tone map settings, including “Off” (the tone map is managed by the game deck); «On» (the TV manages the tone map); o Dynamic (the TV analyzes incoming frames in real time and produces a scene-by-scene dynamic tone map, even when the source is static HDR). Input Delay and VRR : Displays and adjusts input lag and VRR settings.

: Displays and adjusts input lag and VRR settings. display mode: Allows the player to change the display mode in real time and see the effect live to select their preferred skin.

Panasonic LZ2000 with GamerMode Extreme and Game Control Board

Panasonic’s new OLED TVs support key HDMI2.1 features such as High Frame Rate (HFR), Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) at 120Hz in full 4K resolution; speed improvements, with significantly reduced latency in 60Hz refresh mode and input lag in 60Hz games; and are certified with AMD FreeSync Premium support.

This new batch of Panasonic televisions for 2022 is also concerned with offering better sound. Thus, the LZ2000 series features directional sound and Panasonic’s Soundscape Pro 360° audio system, designed to create immersive sound experiences Dolby Atmos, a new Front Array speaker system for directed sound and protection against interference with technology Beamformin.

The LZ1500 series (65-inch and 55-inch models) rely on the ‘Dynamic Cinema Surround Pro’ audio system that uses an integrated woofer for added power, and the other models in the LZ1500 series (48-inch and 42-inch) and the LZ980 series incorporate ‘Cinema Surround Pro’. all compatible with Dolby Atmos. The LX800 series, however, only features an improved version of the ‘SurroundSound’ system.