WhatsApp rewrites its App for Mac from scratch thanks to Catalyst

It is good news that is coming to us users of WhatsApp and macOS. What he means is that Meta is rewriting the WhatsApp application to make it native to Macs. To do this, the company is using Catalyst technology and leaving Electron aside. In other words, what is going to be abandoned is a framework for creating native applications with web technologies such as JavaScript, HTML and CSS. Electron uses Chromium and Node.js. It’s not the best in the world, and that’s why it changes.

Electron lets you build native cross-platform web apps, but Catalyst is better

Although Electron is not one of the most used technologies when updating and creating applications, because it uses Chromium and that means the consumption of many resources. However, it allows certain advantages. For example, that the applications can be updated automatically. Context menus and, in addition, allows developers to facilitate the resolution of conflicts and errors.

Taking this into account, what Meta is going to do is create a version of WhatsApp from scratch that will be natively compatible with macOS and, therefore, with Macs. Catalyst framework itself from Apple to port iPad applications.

According to the specialized page, WABetainfoMeta has improved some details of the user interface of the instant messaging application, so it will be easier to use WhatsApp on Mac. Also, best of all, it will be a native app built with Mac Catalyst.

We have already realized that the desktop version of WhatsApp is not the best in the world. There are many improvements to be made but we are no longer in time. Now what you have to do is try to improve what already exists. Catalyst and Electron are middle layers that allow us to use certain Apps on the desktop. However, it will make an upcoming macOS app run faster and feel more native.

This version cannot be downloaded from the website at the moment. It is currently under development and the bad thing is that it is not known when we will have it. You will have to be patient until ready to use. Meanwhile read the rest of the blog entries and read the ones that are made in this regard.