Oukitel WP20 Pro: robust cell phone with improvements is available for purchase at an attractive price

The WP20 Pro is a robust cell phone that brings a series of over its predecessor. And all the upgrades, from the larger storage to the remarkable hardware, were made without losing the very consumer price. Now, it has become on the market and can be purchased at a discount and delivered to Europe. TechSmart details the main features of the smartphone and how to take advantage of the offer for you.

Compact and ultra robust design

The WP20 Pro stands out for weighing only 297 grams, considered very light and compact compared to other robust cell phones. The back of it comes with a sunken design, which makes it easier and more comfortable to grip. The construction was designed to withstand even the most challenging and hostile environment possible. That's because it comes with IP68, IP69K and MIL-STD-810H certifications, which mean protection against dust, other solid particles and liquids, even at high pressure and in a high temperature condition, as well as resisting drops of up to 1 .5 m high.

Screen, battery and camera

As for the battery, the WP20 Pro comes with a capacity of 6,300 mAh, which allows a full day of use, without worrying about being in your hand. According to the manufacturer, the autonomy can reach up to 550 hours of stand-by55 hours of voice calls and up to 60 hours of music playback. In addition, because it is compatible with the OTG function, you can use your device to charge other electronic devices, if you want. For photos, it has a 20 MP main camera and a 5 MP rear camera. With these advanced sensors, you'll be able to capture crisp, clean photos in all situations.

Improved hardware

In its main technical specifications, the Oukitel WP20 Pro contains a MediaTek Helio A22 mobile platform, accompanied by 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. These settings, combined with the presence of Android 12 as the operating system, allow you to run all applications very smoothly and without suffering from any type of choking. To top it off, the WP20 Pro still comes with NFC, for contactless payments, and unlocking through a fingerprint reader.

Where to buy?