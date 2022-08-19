NVIDIA GeForce NOW now supports 1440p gaming at 120 FPS on Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge

NVIDIA is updating its cloud gaming service this Thursday to bring even more image quality to its RTX 3080 subscribers, its most expensive plan. From the new version, the platform will offer the option to run games in 1440p resolution at 120 FPS directly in Google chrome and Microsoft Edge.
Prior to this update, gamers could only play in Quad HD @ 120 FPS when downloading the geforce NOW app for Windows or Mac. Now, the web version of the platform started to be favored with the high resolution and greater fluidity of frames available on the service, which added 38 new games to the catalog for the month of August.
The news comes shortly after the hardware giant released games with a rate of 120 FPS for all compatible phones and tablets that run Android, doubling the standard fluidity for devices with 120 Hz screens. Until then, the web version was limited to Full HD resolution (1080p) and 60 FPS ratebut with support for ray tracing on the RTX 3080 plane.
For those who prioritize fluidity over resolution, playing games in compatible browsers will be a great option, but those looking to be able to play UHD titles should install the application on their Windows PCs, macOS or Shield TV.
In addition, on its official blog, NVIDIA highlights that the next week will be full of launches in the catalog:
- thymesia (available from today on Steam)
- Century: Age of Ashes (available on Steam)
- clanfolk (available on Steam)
- coromon (available on Steam)
- HYPERCHARGE: Unboxed (available on Steam)
- Phoenix Point (available on the Epic Games Store)
GeForce NOW is available on a limited basis in Europe. The only plan “in stock” at the moment is the subscription of R$ 57.68/month – more expensive than the original price of debut in the country, which charged R$ 44.99/month. The plan prioritizes server access, ray tracing support and NVIDIA DLSS. There’s also the free plan without priority access or RTX.