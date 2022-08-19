NVIDIA GeForce NOW now supports 1440p gaming at 120 FPS on Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge

NVIDIA is updating its cloud service this Thursday to bring even more image quality to its RTX 3080 subscribers, its most expensive plan. From the new version, the platform will offer the option to run games in resolution at 120 FPS directly in Google and Microsoft Edge. Prior to this update, gamers could only play in Quad HD @ 120 FPS when downloading the NOW app for Windows or Mac. Now, the web version of the platform started to be favored with the high resolution and greater fluidity of frames available on the service, which added 38 new games to the catalog for the month of August.

The news comes shortly after the hardware giant released games with a rate of 120 FPS for all compatible phones and tablets that run Android, doubling the standard fluidity for devices with 120 Hz screens. Until then, the web version was limited to Full HD resolution (1080p) and 60 FPS ratebut with support for ray tracing on the RTX 3080 plane. For those who prioritize fluidity over resolution, playing games in compatible browsers will be a great option, but those looking to be able to play UHD titles should install the application on their Windows PCs, macOS or Shield TV.