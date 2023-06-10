Orca: The language model that learns to reason like a human

- Advertisement -

In the age of artificial intelligence, the ability to reason is a milestone that many language models aspire to achieve. Today, we are pleased to introduce Killer whale, a language model developed by Microsoft Research that not only mimics text generation, but also learns to reason in a similar way to humans. With 13 billion parameters, Orca has demonstrated exceptional performance in zero-tripping tasks in a variety of tests, outperforming the competition on several metrics.

Progressive Learning: The Secret to Orca’s Success

Learning from the rich signals of GPT-4

Orca is distinguished from other language models by its ability to learn from rich language signals. GPT-4, including explanation traces, step-by-step thought processes, and other complex instructions. These signals are guided by the assistance of ChatGPTa language model developed by OpenAI.

Taking advantage of progressive learning

Orca uses a progressive learning approach, learning from complex explanation traces and substantially improving their skills. This approach allows Orca to outperform conventional, state-of-the-art models on several evaluation metrics.

Evaluating Orca Performance

Outperforming the Competition in the Vicuna Assessment Set

Orca has demonstrated competitive performance compared to GPT-4 in the Vicuna evaluation set. This evaluation suite is a standard test in the artificial intelligence industry to assess the ability of language models to generate coherent and relevant text.

Impressive performance in the Big Bench Hard (BBH) challenge

Orca has shown an impressive performance in the challenge BBH, outperforming conventional models of the latest generation by a staggering margin of more than 113%. BBH is a zero-shot reasoning challenge that tests the ability of language models to reason and generate answers to complex questions.

Superiority in the AGIEval benchmark

in the benchmark AGIEval, Orca has proven its superiority, delivering an impressive 42% improvement over the previous standard. AGIEval is an assessment that measures the ability of language models to answer questions on academic tests such as the SAT, LSAT, GRE, and GMAT.

Security Considerations in Orca

In addition to its performance in reasoning and text generation tasks, Orca has been evaluated in terms of security. It has been tested for its ability to generate toxic content and detect hate speech, demonstrating strong performance in these areas.

The development of Orca marks a milestone in the field of artificial intelligence and language generation. Its ability to learn from rich signals and improve its skills through progressive learning is a testament to advances in AI technology. However, it’s important to remember that while Orca has shown impressive performance, it’s still a long way from fully replicating human reasoning. Artificial intelligence is still a tool, and its use must be guided by ethical and security considerations.

More information in this PDF