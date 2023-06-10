HomeTech News'DELETE' trailer: Netflix's creepy teasers imagines a phone that can delete people

'DELETE' trailer: Netflix's creepy teasers imagines a phone that can delete people

Tech News
hero image.fill .size 1200x675.v1686210994.jpg
hero image.fill .size 1200x675.v1686210994.jpg
June is shaping up to be a great month for fans of the creepy tech subgenre. Black Mirror Season 6 arrives next week with five new episodes, and then after that we’ll have Parkpoom Wongpoom’s DELETE, a Thai thriller series about a phone that allows you to delete someone from existence just by taking a photo of them.

The trailer above stars Ice-Natara, Nat Kitcharit, Fah-Sarika, Aokbab-Chutimon, Jaonaay-Jinjett, Charlette Wasita, and Peter-Nopachai, and promises twists and turns aplenty.

DELETE is available to stream on Netflix from June 28.

