Oppo wants to enhance OnePlus: new strategic partnership

Oppo wants to enhance OnePlus: new strategic partnership

Android

Published on

By Abraham
Over the past weekend OnePlus held a celebratory event on the occasion of its nine years of existence on the markets, but the occasion also served to put some on the plate information about the future of the brand and among the announcements, one in particular has not escaped the attention of the web. OnePlus and Oppo have announced a massive new one strategic partnership brand enhancement project, which will see Oppo invest some $1.43 billion in OnePlus over the next three years.

The idea is not to deviate from the historical identity of the brand and indeed, to get closer in spirit and regain the trust of consumers who loved the company from its inception. The new “dual-brand” strategy aims to make OnePlus the pioneer brand for next-generation top-of-the-line smartphones, and at the same time sell its products with zero net profit margin, with the aim of achieve the most competitive quality-price ratio possible.

The strategy described also provides that the smartphones produced by OnePlus in China are sold exclusively online, exactly as at the origins, while customers will be able to enjoy Oppo’s repair centers, located throughout the country.

In closing, we recall that only a few days ago Oppo also presented its new folding smartphones, Find N2 and Find N2 Flip, whose arrival is expected in the Chinese market in the coming days. More details in the original article.

