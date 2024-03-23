the xiaomi redmi note 13 has 108 megapixels on the camera, and an incredible discount on amazon!

It is one of the most balanced smartphones of the moment, offering us an excellent user experience thanks to its triple camera of up to 108 megapixels and functions that can be very useful, such as fast charging. Today, Amazon has reduced it, making it the definitive smartphone.

Xiaomi usually offers us high quality products at a very reasonable price. And when we can find them on sale in stores like Amazon, they are even more attractive. A good example of this is found in the Xiaomi Redmi Note 13: a smartphone with a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen, a 108-megapixel triple camera and a 120 Hz refresh rate. A sum of features that make it a of the most attractive options on the market.

Now, with Amazon’s Spring Sale Festival , this Xiaomi smartphone can be ours for 189 euros , compared to the 229.90 euros it usually has. We tell you some of the most interesting aspects of this device.

Triple camera

We are going to start by detailing its camera module, one of its main identifying features. With this Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 we will be able to capture any moment and make it unforgettable. Its main camera reaches 108 megapixels, well above the average of the rest of the devices that we can currently find on the market. Added to this is an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. Its results are incredible.

*Prices updated at the time of publishing or reviewing this article. They may vary over time.

In addition, it also offers us an unparalleled visual experience thanks to its high-end AMOLED screen. With a resolution of 2400 x 1080 and 1800 nits of maximum brightness , we will always have every guarantee that the display of all the content in which we are interested will be of the highest level. In addition, the device has been designed with the aim of offering ultra-thin frames that offer us an immersive display without comparison. If we add to all of the above an adaptive refresh rate of 120 Hz, we find everything necessary to be faced with one of the best smartphones that we will be able to find on the market.

Inside we find a Snapdragon 685 that offers us the best possible performance for our daily use. Allowing us to perform all types of tasks

All-day battery

One of the challenges that we always have to face refers to the autonomy of the device. Xiaomi has incorporated a high-capacity 5000 mAh battery that ensures more than enough duration for our entire day. According to the numbers that Xiaomi offers us, we get up to 12 hours of navigation , 20 hours of video playback and 174 hours of music. On the other hand, if we want to know the standby consumption, this amounts to 23 days.

Furthermore, in the event that we need to charge it at a specific time, in this case it offers us 33 W fast charging that promises, in 29 minutes, to reach a 50% charge. While if we extend it to 70 minutes, we will obtain 100% of the charge.

If we take advantage of the Spring Offer Festival, we will be able to get this Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 4G for a price of 189.99 euros , instead of the usual 229.99 price it has.