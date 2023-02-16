This will be the launch of Oppo Find N2 Flip in global markets

Although we know the main characteristics of the Oppo Find N2 Flip, Oppo’s most recent folding phone model in clamshell format, for having taken the official presentation in mid-December for its commercial launch in China, it is now when Oppo is announcing officially the details for its international launch.

In this regard, those interested have to know that this model will come in a single configuration of RAM and internal storage, precisely with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage, maintaining the rest of the specifications.



In addition, as is also the case with other mobile phone models from other companies, the Oppo Find N2 Flip will not be released in North America either.

Those interested in getting their unit will be able to get it from March 2, the day it will reach different European markets, which in the case of Spain, will have a price of 1,049 euros, and must be chosen between the purple or the black color option.

The great rival to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 4 expands

The Oppo Find N2 Flip tries to stand up to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 4, where among other aspects, it is committed to greater durability, with a hinge capable of withstanding up to 400,000 folding cycles, equivalent to 10 years of folding about 100 times a day. compared to 200,000 for Samsung’s option.

It also highlights the larger external screen, which has a size of 3.26 “compared to the 1.9” external screen of the Samsung option. The Oppo Find N2 Flip also has a superior battery and fast cable charging faster than Samsung’s option, precisely 4,300mAH with support for 44W fast charging compared to the 3,700mAh battery of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 from Samsung with 25W fast charge.

Perhaps where Samsung’s option is better is in the IPX8 splash rating versus the IPX4 rating of Oppo’s option.

More than decent benefits

Other aspects to take into account is that the Oppo Find N2 Flip houses MediaTek’s Dimensity 9000+ processor, and in terms of photography, it has a main camera with a 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, while its front camera with 32MP sensor.

Internally, the MariSilicon X Imaging NPU will do its job to achieve higher quality images and videos in any lighting condition.

It also has 5G connectivity, Wifi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 and NFC, and also has stereo speakers and a fingerprint sensor on one side. At the system level, it will come with Oppo’s ColorOS variant of Android 13.

The competition is served, where we can already see what may be the favorite option of the users.

Full details/Image Credit: Oppo