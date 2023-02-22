Galaxy M13 is updated: Android 13 arrives with One UI 5.0

- Advertisement -

2022 of Samsung is about to end with excellent results as regards the timing of update of its terminals – an aspect on which the South Korean manufacturer wants to do even more – given that in the past few hours the release of Android 13 and One UI 5.0 has been spotted for one of its latest range base, or the Galaxy M13.

The update, identified by the build M135FXXU1BVL2 has begun to interest the European market and brings with it the November Android Security Patch, as well as many of the features found on the latest version of Samsung’s proprietary interface. Only a few days ago the same update was also spotted for the 5G variant of M13, a sign of how rapidly the distribution of Android 13 is proceeding on all Samsung product ranges.

On the other hand, the company has become a real point of reference for the Android worldt o the point that its update policies are even better than those of Google itself, with respect to which it guarantees one more year of major updates on most of the lineup.

As for the upcoming Galaxy M13, we remind you that One UI 5.0 brings with it the possibility of creating real piles of widgets, expands the functionality of the Color Palette, modifies the unlock screen and the notification screen, introduces a new system for recognizing texts in the images present in the gallery and much more. You can discover all the news of the UI by taking a look at our dedicated in-depth video.

