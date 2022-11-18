OPPO Pad with Dimensity 9000 is under development and may be released soon

According to information published by Digital Chat Station, OPPO has been working on a new variant of its OPPO Pad tablet. The rumor began to circulate this Friday on Chinese social networks.
The leaker explains that the new model Must have MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processorand the display will have a resolution of 2800x2000p.
The tablet should also have a refresh rate of 120 Hz and stereo sound with four speakers, in addition to native Android 13.
As for the design, everything indicates that OPPO will not change the look of the first generation tablet.
So far, the manufacturer has not issued any note about the leak. Thus, we emphasize that everything must remain in the field of rumors, but the launch of this Dimensity variant is a clear reflection of the success of the original model.
For those who don’t remember, OPPO Pad stands out for its use of the Snapdragon 870 processor. The chipset works in conjunction with 6 GB or 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.
The tablet also has an 11-inch screen, features a 13 MP rear main camera, an 8 MP front camera and an 8,360 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.
Looking forward to the next OPPO releases? Can a tablet with Dimensity be attractive? Tell us your expectation and opinion here in the comments.