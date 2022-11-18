OPPO Pad with Dimensity 9000 is under development and may be released soon

According to information published by Digital Chat Station, OPPO has been working on a new variant of its OPPO Pad tablet. The rumor began to circulate this Friday on Chinese social networks.

The leaker explains that the new model Must have MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processorand the display will have a resolution of 2800x2000p.

The tablet should also have a refresh rate of 120 Hz and stereo sound with four speakers, in addition to native Android 13.

As for the design, everything indicates that OPPO will not change the look of the first generation tablet.