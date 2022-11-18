Solving the mess? Twitter Blue verified badge not available for new users

Twitter Blue’s verified badge caused several problems with famous accounts and now the social network has announced a change to avoid these confusions. Going forward, all new Twitter accounts will not have access to the Twitter Blue verified badge for a period of time, preventing them from impersonating other people.

According to The Verge, Twitter Blue should be available again from November 29, however, only those who have accounts for more than 90 days will be able to subscribe to the service from now on. The change is even more evident when we compare the Twitter Blue page stored by Archive.org, where the paragraph below with the new rules is missing:

The English excerpt says: Newly created Twitter accounts will not be able to subscribe to Twitter Blue for 90 days. We may also impose waiting periods for new accounts in the future, at our discretion, without notice. Another restriction announced by Elon Musk also includes the loss of the verification seal if the name is changed. The only way to get the badge back is for Twitter to confirm that the new name does not violate the social network’s terms of service.

Unfortunately, Twitter does not clarify how it will treat new accounts after this change, but we hope this measure will help reduce misunderstandings with people pretending to be others. After all, this is a risky strategy for Twitter, as Elon Musk has already made several changes in important policies of the social network, some of them resulting in mass layoffs.

