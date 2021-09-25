Only if you are a VIP user can you break the rules within Facebook, how?

It is usually a problem that surrounds us. That which, for whatever reason, leads to the rules that should apply to everyone equally, end up being discriminatory for a majority that is affected by the norms, rules, laws and other mandates that seek to urbanize coexistence. And although we all took it for granted that in the real world this type of situation can occur, we did not think that it would also happen in such a blatant way in the digital world. In this universe of ones and zeros, the algorithms are supposed to rule, those that, despite their biases and flaws, remind us at all times that they are cold, calculating and who don’t care who we are. But it seems that no, that when these programs trained with deep learning get heavy with that we must treat everyone equally, it is time to transfer responsibility to a human being. And that’s when the distinctions begin. VIP Facebook users It has been The Wall Street Journal that has found evidence, through internal Facebook documents, of the existence of a program called XCheck by which the social network tries to prevent that within profiles of “popular and influencers “apply basic rules such as removing photos or publications that refer to particularly sensitive or prohibited content. So much so that within the documentation found it is specified that this type of VIP passes through the filter of “veteran and better trained personnel”. This does not translate into a stricter control than that suffered by practically all users of the social network, but rather a practically complete bull to break the rules of Facebook. As revealed by the North American newspaper, XCheck covers a total of 5.8 million users around the world and only 10% of all complaints and reports received by these profiles are even investigated. In 90% of cases they are closed without a simple wake-up call. Among the VIP users that appear in that list are the former president of the United States, Donald Trum, the Democratic senator Elizabeth Warren or the PSG player Neymar Jr. Precisely, the Brazilian published a whole series of intimate photos of a woman that in 2019 he accused him of rape, and the moderators did nothing to make that content disappear, which, if it were any other profile, would have meant an immediate deletion and some other severe warning. From Facebook they seem to have recognized these problems and announce that they will run to solve them.