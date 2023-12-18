The six best phones you can buy if you are looking for the best possible battery

Just as there are people who want to have the best camera on their mobile phone, there are also people who want to have a good battery section, something that not only depends on its capacity. After all, autonomy can be decisive for the phone experience, and it is of little use to have a great mobile if it runs out of battery before reaching noon.

In the same way, having a good battery can make us see the experience offered by a specific device in a better light. In EL ESPAÑOL – El Androide Libre we have selected several mobile phones that have good batteries and different fast charging powersa section that must also be valued.

These mobile phones can be ideal for Christmas gifts and are located in different price ranges, so that they can be adapted to the budget that each person assigns to buy a new mobile phone or give a gift. Of course, it must be taken into account that the daily duration also depends on the habits and demands of the tasks performed with the device.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

The Samsung device was one of the first high-end products that came out in 2023, and continues to maintain its status as one of the best high-end phones in this sense. It is a device that uses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, which, being part of the brand’s high-end, has a high level of efficiency.

Your battery has a 5,000 mAh capacity, a good figure with which you can last the entire day without problem. The autonomy can be extended slightly, deactivating some settings such as the 120 Hz screen or using only a few sections such as the S-Pen or the camera, so that it can reach two days of use.

In any case, the Galaxy S23 Ultra has the advantage of having compatibility with wireless charging up to 15 W, and fast charging up to 45 W. A good figure, which we hope will be better in future generations, but which can offer good speeds In day to day. It is available for a price of around 1,119 euros.

Redmagic 8S Pro

This mobile gaming It has been one of the great surprises of the year, and it has been thanks to three points that make it stand out: screen, autonomy and power. It uses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 2 processor, so it boasts efficiency and can last for many hours, even playing.

The RedMagic 8S Pro battery has a capacity of 6,000 mAh, which gives it enough autonomy to last more than a day with intensive use. Additionally, if you reduce the refresh rate of your screen and take other measures to save some battery throughout the day, it can even reach 3 days with moderate use.

The fast charging that the mobile integrates reaches up to 65 W, and one of its great positive points is that the mobile activates a fan that it has to dissipate heat automatically when it detects charge. This means that it does not heat up more than necessary when applying this type of load, as happens with other devices. Thus, it protects the integrity of its components against heat. It went on sale in Spain for a price of 649 euros.

POCO F5 Pro

One of the main distinctive features of this mobile phone is that it has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor, the brand’s best chip last year and which has great efficiency, above most of the mid-range, which gives it It allows get a lot of use out of its 5,160 mAh battery.

This can last the entire day without problem, and even more so if used conservatively. Its fast charging is 67 W, so the process is really fast. In addition, it has the addition of something rare to see in this price range: wireless charging. And at nothing more and nothing less than 30 W, above many high-end models.

It is one of the best phones that you can buy in relation to quality and price, and it can be very worthwhile for those people who want good performance and a good battery, but at the price of a mid-range phone. It has a price of around 490 euros.

Samsung Galaxy A54

In this case, the Galaxy A54 maintains the 5,000 mAh capacity that we find in other models, and with its 6.4-inch Full HD screen, it will be enough to endure a long day of work without any problem, and even more when using content.

The one in charge of giving it good efficiency will be its own manufactured processor, the Exynos 1380, a model that Samsung has released this year. Fast charging, in this case, drops slightly, to 25 W, although it is still a decent amount to enjoy a good experience in this regard.

As expected, it does not have wireless charging, since this is usually only present in more expensive devices, which are high-end or close to this range. Its price is contained, around 335 euros.

Vivo Y36

This mobile was launched last May, and has a one of the best fast charges that can be found for less than 200 euros. Starting with its capacity, its battery reaches 5,000 mAh, which is a good amount if you want good performance in this regard.

Although its processor, the Snapdragon 680, is not as good as the high-end ones, it will have no problem finishing the day of use in a relatively comfortable way. Its AMOLED screen also allows you to save battery life when it displays black.

The good thing is that, if not, it has support for 44W fast charging, so It will not take more than an hour to chargeand it can be given an initial boost with the possibility of charging just over 35% in around 15 minutes.

LITTLE C40

In this case, the lower efficiency and power of its processor is compensated by its price and its large battery. To be clear, this POCO C40 is entry-level, so it is intended for an audience that will use it very basicly, or for those people who are looking for a replacement device to use on rare occasions.

The capacity of its battery reaches 6,000 mAh, which will make it capable of lasting more than a day on. Its charging is not the fastest, since it stays at 18 W, so it will have to be left connected for more than an hour to have it at 100%. It can be purchased for around 120 euros.

In case you are looking for a more current alternative, since this device is already a little over a year and a half old, the POCO C65 may be a good option with its 5,000 mAh, but a better processor. In addition, it is available for a price close to 150 euros. Another good option could be the Samsung Galaxy A14, with a 5,000 mAh battery for a price of about 140 euros.

